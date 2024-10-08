Patrick J. Adams Reveals Meghan Markle Contacted Him About Suits Rewatch Podcast: 'So Lovely To Still Have...'

Patrick J. Adams recently revealed that Meghan Markle contacted him regarding his and their former fellow castmate Sarah Rafferty's podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. Adams and Markle have worked together on their popular legal drama series Suits, in which she played Rachel Zane, and Adams portrayed the character of her love interest, Mike Ross.

They appeared from season 1 until season 7, as she left the show after the seventh season in 2018, as did Patrick, though he later returned for a guest appearance in season 9. Read on further to know more details!



Patrick J. Adams recently shared that Meghan Markle had contacted him about his podcast. However, the actor confirmed that they are not 'really in touch.' According to People magazine, Adams recently interacted with fans on Reddit, responding to their comments and questions. One fan asked how his relationship with Markle has evolved since she left the show in 2018 and married Prince Harry.

As per the publication, the fan wrote, "Is it weird now that your co-star is now royalty? Are you still in touch?" to which Adams replied that he and Markle "are not really in touch" before clarifying that she "leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

The Room For Rent actor noted that after hearing the surprising news that he and Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulson on Suits, were launching their rewatch podcast for their legal series, Adams mentioned that Markle texted him.

The actor shared, "Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way," adding, "So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

In the latest episode of his podcast, Patrick J. Adams recalled how he initially met Meghan Markle before they starred together on the show. The Clara actor recalled that he and the former actress had worked together on a pilot that didn't get "picked up," saying that after this, they did not see each other again until they reunited for a chemistry read for Suits.

Adams mentioned that when he went in for the chemistry reads with Rachel, Markle was there, saying, "She was right there. And she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my god! So good to see you.'” He added, "And it was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was gonna get the part from the minute that we did the chemistry read."

Meanwhile, All 9 seasons of Suits are available to stream on Peacock and Prime Video.