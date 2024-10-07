'Everybody Has Been So...': Sarah Rafferty Reveals She Wants Former Co-Star Meghan Markle To Appear On Suits Rewatch Podcast

Sarah Rafferty recently revealed that she hopes her Meghan Markle would appear on Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, which she co-hosts with their former co-star Patrick J. Adams. The actress mentioned that everyone involved in the show has been supportive and invited to the podcast, including the Duchess of Sussex. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Rafferty opened up about co-hosting Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast with her legal drama series co-star Patrick J. Adams. The actress also shared exciting details about potential podcast guests, clarifying everyone has been "invited" and everyone has been so "supportive" when asked if her former co-star Meghan Markle might appear on the podcast.

She added, "It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith. Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning and cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley [who played Stephen Huntley]and all the British actors that we had."

The podcast features Patrick J. Adams and Rafferty, who recap their hit legal drama series Suits episodes, where Markle played the character of Rachel Zane and the Browse actress depicted Donna Paulson. The actors discussed behind-the-scenes anecdotes, talked about their favorite memories of the show, and interviewed their fellow cast members.

Rafferty further discussed the popularity of her show, noting that Suits experienced a resurgence in viewership when it became available for streaming on Netflix last year. The actress said, "We were on strike when we had that resurgence, and it was like, 'What does this mean?' You can't really get your head around it."

She added that this uncertainty was one of the reasons they decided to pursue the podcast, as it provided a chance to reflect on the show's significance for both the cast and the viewers.

Sarah Rafferty further shared that she never watched Suits while it was filming and airing because that period in her life was "busy, crazy, chaotic, and hectic." Now that Rafferty is finally watching the show, she is "fangirling" over it.

She noted, "There's so many pieces that I missed because we were in the midst of shooting it." The actress mentioned that they were unaware of the music choices until after filming, which added to the conversation, saying that this is why she finds it so enjoyable to do the podcast, as there's so much to discuss.

Meanwhile, Suits is available to stream on Netflix.