Pauly Shore Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Richard Simmons Ahead Of Playing His Role In Upcoming Biopic; Says THIS

Pauly Shore will be portraying the role of the late fitness coach, Richard Simmons, in his upcoming biopic. Before commencing the shoot of the movie, the actor paid his respects to the popular personality through his social media posts. Apart from praying for himself, Shore also asked Simmons in heaven to give a kiss to the actor’s mom and dad. On July 13, the fitness coach was found dead at his home by the police and his servants.

The TV personality’s rep confirmed the unfortunate news on Saturday. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the publicist said, "The world lost an angel today."

Pauly Shore’s tribute to Richard Simmons

Pauly Shore shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram account for the late Richard Simmons, who passed away at 76. The comedian shared a few pictures of the bodybuilder on his account and wrote, "I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed.”

He further added, "I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me."

Concluding his message, Shore stated, "You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace."

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor-comedian spoke about the reason he agreed to take on the role. Previously, the actor portrayed the role of the fitness coach in a short film, The Court Jester. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

What did Paul Shorey say about playing Richard Simmons in his biopic?

Speaking to the media outlet. Shorey stated that he is very much like Richard Simmons. And when the film was offered to him, he couldn’t be more blessed to be a part of it.

The comedian revealed, "I am him; I like helping people. I like health. I like putting that energy out there. I help comedians and people, and so I really relate to Richard. And I've been going to the gym since I was a kid. And I think I'm a little over-the-top as well, so I feel like I connect with him."

Pauly Shore and Richard Simmons had known each other for years, and the actor shared that whenever the duo met each other, they gave hugs and high-fives to each other. The actor stated that he dearly misses his friend.

