Celebrated Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Passes Away At 76: 'Truly Lost An Angel'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Richard Simmons, the famous fitness star passes away at 76. The celebrated fitness personality, who appeared on several talk shows like the Late Show With David Letterman and The Howard Stern show, breathed his last on the day following his 76th birthday, whicn he reportedly celebrated at his Los Angeles residence, as per USA Today.

Celebrated fitness guru Richard Simmons dies at 76

TMZ reported on Saturday, July 13, that law enforcement received a call from the housekeeper around 10 am PT without there being any sign of foul play. Tom Estey, a long-time publicist of Richard Simmons confirmed his demise to People magazine. He said, "The world has truly lost an angel."

According to Estey, this was a great loss of Simmons’ life. He once said to People about Simmons, "He has saved millions of lives. For 40 years, he took care of everyone else but himself."

As recently as Saturday morning, Simmons had been active on social media despite not appearing publicly since 2014. He mentioned in one of his last posts about receiving many birthday messages on the previous day which happened to be his 76th birthday.

In an interview with the aforementioned magazine, Richard Simmons said he appreciated living through another year: "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people." He intended to spend it assisting others like he has done every other day.

Advertisement

All about the life and legacy of Richard Simmons

On July 12, 1948, Milton Teagle 'Richard' Simmons was born to vaudeville performers and raised in New Orleans French Quarter. Since he was young boy, Richard worked various odd jobs so that their family can live decent lives. By high school graduation, overweight Richard weighed about two hundred seventy pounds and was often tormented by classmates because of it.

At some point before this time an anonymous letter reached him warning about obesity’s perils. Consequently, through unhealthy dieting, he lost one hundred twelve pounds within two months which resulted into hospitalization.

Upon relocation to Los Angeles during the seventies era, Richard studied nutrition as well as opening Ruffage and Anatomy Asylum, a health food store/exercise studio in 1975. It became popular among celebrities. Thus four decades later, Simmons became an icon of popular culture regarding fitness, for writing bestseller books, producing videos with instructions on how to exercise and also hosting cruises for weight loss.

Advertisement

In early 2014, Simmons withdrew from public life due to his recovery from a knee injury. He made his last public appearance in January 2014 and taught his final class in February that year. However, despite these actions he assured the public about himself during a call to Today Show in 2016 claiming that he was healthy and just needed some time off.

Over the years following this event, Simmons experienced several health problems including being hospitalized for dehydration in June 2016 as well as suffering from extreme indigestion in April 2017. This led to speculation about his whereabouts which eventually produced Missing Richard Simmons podcast (February 2017).

Simmons shared a home with Teresa Reveles who served as his housekeeper; plus he still kept contact with Lenny his older brother.

Lenny confirmed that he was satisfied living there because he cooked meals every day, tended his garden regularly besides feeding hummingbirds. He said to the outlet, "He's doing exactly what he wants to do. It's not like he's sitting around doing absolutely nothing and staring into empty space, because that's not him."

Advertisement

On March 2024, however, Richard announced having cancerous growth on skin which according to him had been treated successfully. He also apologized for misleading information on previous post where people thought he might have been dying but instead wished everyone would embrace life more vividly like he did.

Richard Simmons will be remembered for his flamboyant personality and unswerving commitment to assisting others. Estey referred to him as a worldwide treasure who had tremendous influence on many lives through his fitness work and dedication.

ALSO READ: Who was Dave Loggins? Exploring His Career As Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 76