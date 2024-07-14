'Meant A Lot To So Many Folks': Richard Simmons Remembered By General Hospital Co-Star Lyn Herring After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late actor Richard Simmons made guest appearances as himself on shows such as Arrested Development and The Larry Sanders Show. He also hosted his talk and fitness show, The Richard Simmons Show, from 1980 to 1984. Simmons was remembered by his former co-stars and collaborators from the soap opera General Hospital, where he also had a regular role. Simmons got his big break in the industry when he appeared on the show in 1979, playing himself on the soap for four years.

The fitness expert, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 76, was described as having a wicked sense of humor by his General Hospital co-star Lynn Herring. She worked with Simmons when he appeared on the soap in 2013. Speaking to PEOPLE, Herring, who plays Lucy Coe in General Hospital, said, “Richard Simmons meant a lot to so many folks, including me.” She shared that she had endless scenes with Simmons during his last appearance on the show.

What happened to Richard Simmons?

The actor died the day after his 76th birthday on Saturday, July 13, his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed to PEOPLE. He died at his Los Angeles home with no foul play have been suspected so far and cops are investigating it as a natural death.TMZ first reported.

Simmons’ death comes after he posted about receiving “so many” birthday messages on Facebook on the Saturday morning of July 13, 2024. The professional coach and veteran actor wrote that he "never got so many messages about my birthday in my life" in his final post, adding, "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

The star was quite active on social media during these past months especially when it came to the biopic Pauly Shore has been working on about Simmons' life. He kept on posting things and updating his fans and followers about his life, work, and all things fun.

General Hospital makers have all good things to say about Richard Simmons

Another of Simmons's colleagues, who happened to be General Hospital's executive producer, Frank Valentini told PEOPLE that he was feeling sorry after learning about his death and would be missing his presence dearly. He also added that Simmons will always be remembered for bringing a unique brand of humor to General Hospital through his love of fitness and his bigger-than-life personality.

“I was so glad to have an opportunity to experience his energy and enthusiasm firsthand when he came back to help us celebrate our 50th-anniversary show," he added. Lastly, Frank offered condolences to his family, friends, and fans and he joked ( owing to the actor's fitness spirit) that the star must be already organizing fitness classes in heaven.

