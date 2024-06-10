‘People Just Want To Be Heard’: Heather Dubrow Stands Strong Against Homophobia Supporting Her 3 LGBTQIA+ Children

Heather Dubrow, known from The Real Housewives of Orange County, is more than just a reality TV star; she is also a dedicated mother who fiercely supports her three LGBTQIA+ children. In an interview with E! News, Heather shared what she believes is her most important role as a parent: "To support them and defend them and take care of them and guide them. So whoever your children are and however they identify, that's your job: Love them, protect them, take care of them."

Heather's journey began when her daughter Max, who is now 20, came out as bisexual. Following this, her 17-year-old daughter Kat came out as gay, and her 13-year-old son Ace revealed himself as transgender. Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, who appeared on the show Botched, have always prioritized listening to their children. "The most important lesson I can give to a parent of an LGBTQ+ child, or any child, is to listen," Heather said. "People just want to be heard."

Using her platform for advocacy

Heather has used her reality TV fame to raise awareness about LGBTQIA+ issues. She actively works with a variety of organizations, including The Trevor Project and GLAAD. Heather recently collaborated with Family Equality and Equality Vines to create a line of wines that will benefit the nonprofit. Heather's dedication extends beyond financial support; she frequently volunteers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, often with her entire family joining in.

She expressed her hope that in the future, LGBTQIA+ parades will be unnecessary. "I look forward to the day when we don't need the parades, not that I don't love them and the celebrations, but wouldn't it be great when everyone can just be?" Until then, Heather and her family will continue to celebrate and advocate with pride.

Creating an open and loving home

Heather's commitment to open communication is in sharp contrast to her upbringing. "I came from a family that was very 1950s and no one ever talked about anything and everything was sort of brushed under the rug," she said. Determined to do better for her own family, Heather created an environment in which her children felt safe to be themselves from an early age. "I have to say I'm proud of them, I'm proud of me, I'm proud of us as a family for having the communication that we have."

Even with a hectic schedule, Heather maintains contact with her children, occasionally using the Life360 app to keep track of them. "Okay, she's in the dorm, he's at home. Everyone's good," she said. This balance of independence and oversight contributes to a stable and supportive family dynamic.

Inspiring conversations and change

Heather returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County following a four-season hiatus, motivated by a desire to use her platform for good. "We came back to Housewives because I thought, 'Hey, we've got this great platform, they're asking us to come back, wouldn't it be nice to show our very normal family and maybe start conversations in other people's families?'" she said. Heather hopes that by sharing her family's experiences, she can inspire other families to have similar open and supportive conversations.

Heather feels proud as she reflects on her journey. "I love my children. They're incredible human beings. And I'm so proud of who they're growing up to be," she declared.

