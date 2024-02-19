People's Choice Awards 2024 was hosted by Simu Liu and broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, February 18. The event honors the year's top films, television shows, songs, and pop culture items and the winner is decided through fan voting. Taylor Swift, who was not present at the presentation, added many more awards to her extensive collection at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift wins in major categories at the People's Choice Awards 2024

The pop singer had a total of five nominations at the People's Choice Awards and she went on to win four awards. She received honors for Social Celebrity of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Concert Tour of the Year. She was nominated for Movie of the Year, but her concert film from the Eras Tour did not win.

Why did Taylor Swift miss the People's Choice Awards?

The announcement that she had won the People's Choice Award for The Concert Tour of the Year was the reason she had missed the show. It was mentioned during a brief section honoring the winners who were unable to attend. Swift's Eras Tour, which began on Friday, February 16, in Melbourne, Australia, clashed with the People's Choice Awards 2024.

Taylor Swift becomes the artist to win the most PCA

A total of sixteen People's Choice Awards had been won by Swift before Sunday's ceremony. She had won four for Female Artist of the Year, two for Favorite Pop Artist, four for Favorite Country Artist, two for Album of the Year, one for Favorite Song, one for Concert Tour of the Year, one for Music Video of the Year, and one for Soundtrack Song of the Year. Her collection now stands at an even 20 PCAs thanks to her 2024 additions.

Eras Tour

With her Eras Tour, which showcases the greatest singles from her ten-year album career, Swift has been sweeping the globe for the past year. Swift came in first place on Forbes' ranking of the highest-earning summer concert tours in October 2023, taking home $305 million after costs from her 56 shows in the United States. After three nights of concert in Melbourne, Swift will head to Sydney for four more, with Sabrina Carpenter serving as her opening act.

