Pete Davidson Is Still Undergoing Mental Health Treatment Despite Recent Exit Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of mental health issues.

Pete Davidson is still in rehab. A recent report had suggested that Davidson left a facility after 2 weeks, but he’s still undergoing psychiatric treatment. This is according to someone close to the Saturday Night Live performer who told Page Six that Davidson is still committed to his program and trying to improve his mental well-being.

This new information contradicts a US Sun story claiming that the comedian, 30, had left an unnamed treatment center recently. According to the US Sun, he left the recovery program “the other day” and has since distanced himself from those he used to interact with.

The publication claimed that he cut out many people from his life and everyone surrounding him has had enough of him. It all happened round about the same time as a break up with actress Madelyn Cline. Their romance started in September 2023 and ended in July. An insider told Page Six, "One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other."

The King of Staten Island star checked into the facility last month due ongoing issues with mental health. The purpose of entering the psychiatric ward was to deal with conditions such as PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

In June this year, he spent some time there for similar reasons. Despite these speculations, an insider pointed out that Davidson is still receiving help and remains in the program. The aforementioned outlets source clarified that he remains under medication and hasn’t quit yet.

In various instances during his career path as an artist, this superstar has been open about dealing with mental issues and undergoing therapy. Reps for Davidson refuted initial reports which suggested he checked out saying instead that he continues to undergo therapy as part of his rehabilitation process. They asked for private space during this period so Pete Davidson could focus more on himself.

