Pete Davidson Disappeared from Close Friends' Lives, Hollywood Pals Turned Their Backs on Him Before His Latest Rehab Stint: Report

According to recent reports by The Sun, it looks like all is not well with comedian Pete Davidson! The SNL alum vanished from close friends' lives, and Hollywood comrades turned their backs on him. "Pete has pretty much gotten rid of everyone who once surrounded him. He got rid of his assistant and best friend after he was the best man at his wedding."

"He's become a ghost to his circle of friends," An insider said. Moreover, the star reportedly checked into rehab again last month. Before his latest rehab stint, Davidson had been missing in action and he also missed a few meetings and people are currently upset with him.

"He's too much of a headache. He's just really hard to deal with, not showing up to meetings. At least one project has been canceled because of it." the insider told The Sun.

According to PEOPLE, Davidson takes his mental health seriously, and previously in June 2023 the actor admitted that he checked himself into a wellness facility to improve and work on his mental health.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source had told the magazine during a previous rehab stint. Moreover, his friends and family have also been quite supportive of this decision. The source also claimed to the outlet that Pete's sobriety has been a priority.

The news that Pete entered rehab came after his breakup with his most recent girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, after nearly a year of being together.

Known for his struggles with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, Pete Davidson prioritizes his sobriety. He has addressed his rehab experiences in a few of his shows and even admitted to using ketamine, a dissociative drug used medically as an anesthetic, daily for four years.

According to PEOPLE, Davidson confirmed a previous stint in rehab in February 2020 and told Howard Stern that he went to rehab in 2016 because “there was no way I could stop” using drugs. He explained to Stern that he needed to be admitted somewhere where he had no access to drugs, as he was highly dependent and had too much access to them.

In the wake of his latest rehab stint, Davidson has canceled all of his upcoming comedy shows. His official website displays a message for each canceled show: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol, substance abuse, or mental health issues, please reach out to the authorities, or nearby doctor, a mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same

