Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare TRAILER: What Happens When Your Childhood Hero Turns Into A Terrifying Serial Killer? Watch

Jagged Edge Productions, the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, have released a new trailer for their latest horror adaptation, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. The film, part of the growing Poohniverse, reimagines the classic story of Peter Pan in a terrifying new light, continuing the company's tradition of turning beloved childhood characters into horror icons.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is the latest addition to Jagged Edge Productions' twisted take on public domain stories. After the success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the company has expanded its horror franchise, known as the Poohniverse.

Other upcoming titles include Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung, with a crossover film, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, scheduled for 2025. This new adaptation of Peter Pan is the first non-A.A. Milne's character to join the cast.

The new trailer shows a chilling version of Peter Pan, far from the whimsical character in J.M. Barrie's original tale. This Peter Pan is portrayed as a twisted, cruel, and cunning figure who kidnaps children, believing he can transport them to a warped version of Neverland where they will never have to grow up.

The film's director, Scott Jeffrey, who also produced the previous Poohniverse films, described this version of Peter Pan as the most vicious of them all, sharing that this has a darker tone compared to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Wendy Darling (Megan Placito) tries to save her brother Michael (Peter Desouza-Feighoney) from Peter Pan's nightmare Neverland. Along the way, she meets a drug-addicted Tinkerbell, played by Kit Green, who mistook heroin for pixie dust. Martin Portlock plays Peter Pan, adding to the film's eerie atmosphere.

Unlike the magical Neverland of the original story, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is set in a twisted carnival, a far cry from the fairy-tale world fans might expect.

The trailer shows children being taken in a truck labeled Let's Go to Neverland, adding a sinister twist to the plot. The carnival setting heightens the horror, making Peter Pan's Neverland a place of terror rather than wonder.

The film's tone is heavily influenced by other horror films, similar to the 2017 adaptation of It. The trailer begins with Peter kidnapping a child, similar to the opening scene in It, establishing the tone for a terrifying experience. This adaptation focuses on the darker aspects of Peter Pan's story, with less emphasis on the original tale's whimsical elements.

