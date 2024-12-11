Pinkvilla at RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals a Hilarious Tidbit About Her Upcoming Film with John Cena and Idris Elba; 'They Don't Get To...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival and spoke about her upcoming Amazon Prime action comedy Heads Of State. Two of Hollywood’s handsome hunks Idris Elba and John Cena are starring in the film but surprisingly it was Chopra Jonas who did the most physical action.

The Baywatch actress described Heads Of State as a funny film and claimed that could be considered in the same bandwidth as Lethal Weapon. However, for her, the funniest part of the film was her character protecting Elba and Cena’s characters in the film.

“[They] are two really big guys right, big gentlemen,” Chopra Jonas said. Since one of them is playing the President of the United States and the other is the Prime Minister of the UK, they are not involved in physically demanding stunts. “So they don’t get to do the action but guess who does?” she says pointing at herself.

“That was really funny to go into a movie with these guys being the one actually protecting them,” the actress added with a laugh. This wasn’t the first time Chopra Jonas played the tougher one opposite her charming male co-stars.

In 2017, she starred opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zack Efron in Baywatch as the antagonist and made their lives miserable. In recent years, the actress joined Amazon Prime’s suspense action drama Citadel alongside Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and entered the Matrix universe with the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.

During the festival’s media interaction, she talked about her fascination with the sci-fi franchise from a young age and how it sparked her interest in filmmaking. “I remember when I watched it, and I watched it in theater back in the day, and it was like magic almost; it was like, 'how do we create that in movies?'" she said.

She further expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to work closely with the franchise, learning from the best in the business, and just for having that credit in her filmography.