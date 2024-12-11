Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About The 'Magic' Of The Matrix Franchise; Says It 'Changed Cinema'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about The Matrix and revealed how, according to her, the franchise worked like magic and changed her perspective of cinema. The actress turned up at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she talked about her experience of working alongside the veterans on one of the celebrated franchises in the Hollywood industry.

During her interaction with the audience at the event, Chopra Jonas shared that she had been a fan of the cinematic piece and was in awe of the visuals of the film when she first watched it in the theaters.

Expressing her feelings for the franchise, the Indian native said, “You can’t avoid The Matrix, right? It like, changed cinema for us.” She further revealed, “I remember when I watched it, and I watched it in theater back in the day, and it was like magic almost; it was like, 'how do we create that in movies?'"

The Citadel star continued to say that when she stepped onto the set of Matrix: Resurrection with the other cast members present, she felt like a fan. The actress shared, “So to be a part of that legacy was amazing, especially because Keanu and Carrie-Ann, and Jada Pinkett, everybody came back and reprised their roles; I was just a fan and I had a great time.”

The Quantico actress went on to state, “I listened to everyone; I was watching them act and being a part of the film was just one of those iconic things to have in your filmography, so I was very grateful for the opportunity.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined The Matrix film franchise in 2021, where the actress portrayed the role of Sati. The actress portrayed the adult version of an exile program and replaced Tanveer K. Atwal, who had been a part of The Matrix: Revolutions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to appear in her new project, Heads of State, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Idris Alba, Jack Quaid, and John Cena.

