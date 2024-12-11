Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How Sex And The City's Spin-Off Series Came To Life; 'That Led To The Question...'

Sarah Jessica Parker attended the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival and spoke at length about her previous and current professional endeavors. The Sex and the City actress revealed how the spin-off series And Just Like That, featuring several original cast members, came into existence.

The idea to reflect on the original show came about during the COVID-19 lockdown after Parker listened to a podcast featuring former television actors talking about their experiences. This prompted a conversation between her and Michael Patrick King (SATC’s writer and producer). Having co-produced the original show, the duo had a lot of insights to share.

The Emmy winner revealed that producing might look “jolly,” but behind closed doors, it involves a lot of hard work, “long hours, complicated strategic thoughts, and processes.” So, she called King and asked if he’d want to talk about their experience on the show.

“We started talking about it, and that led to the question that was also sitting back there, which was, when do we really revisit?” Parker said. The actress recalled herself “walking back and forth on a deck” when King suggested they should go for it, and she agreed. They contacted HBO, and that’s how the spin-off was born.

The actress further claimed that they wanted the series to be unique and knew the “touchstones” they wanted to incorporate. However, at the same time, they were “excited about the unknown” and about taking creative freedom.

Parker memorably portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and her tumultuous romance with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) was one of the most talked-about love stories in the series. At the Red Sea International Film Festival press interaction, the actress revealed that King knew he wanted to put an end to that story arc.

“Michael knew what he wanted to do in the first episode, which was to have her husband (Mr. Big) suffer a heart attack,” because it would be the gateway to the next chapter of Carrie’s life.

