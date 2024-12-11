Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases 'Wonderful Storyline' For And Just Like That Season 3; Reveals They 'Shot Straight' For 7 Months

Sarah Jessica Parker dropped the details for the upcoming season of And Just Like That. The actress made an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she opened up about the turns in the storyline that the audience could expect from the new bunch of episodes that will hit the screens soon.

While being involved in the discussion at the panel over the new season, the Sex and the City alum confirmed that there will be “interesting stories” and familiar characters to look out for.

During her interaction with the audience, Parker talked about how they had to shoot for months without taking a break. Adding to the details of her upcoming season, the actress revealed, “It was really, really long shoot. It was just sort of seven months, I think, with no breaks, and we shot straight through really crazy long hours.”

The Hocus Pocus star further added that the Sex and The City spin-off is finally coming into its own. She claimed, “It feels really big. It just feels really robust and exciting.”

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals How Sex And The City's Spin-Off Series Came To Life; 'That Led To The Question...'

The actress continued, “There are so many interesting stories; there are obviously the familiar characters; there are additional new characters that rightly find a new home among all of us.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Jessica Parker, who portrays the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the series, revealed that the relationship dynamics between the characters are likely to change in the new season. She stated, “There is so much more with Sarita and Nicole Ari Parker, which is so nice for all of us.”

The actress shared during her conversation that Mario Cantone is back for the 3rd season. The Footloose star elaborated, “Mario Cantone is obviously back, so there’s the familiar, and then there’s growth with the newer faces on the show.”

Meanwhile, opening up about her character, Carrie Bradshaw, the 59-year-old shared, “Carrie has a wonderful storyline and it really takes some big swings. But it also means that we fold into those big swings and big ideas in the costume and wardrobe department.”

As for the cast members of And Just Like That, Parker will star alongside Sara Ramirez, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, and Chris Noth, amongst others.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the release date for season 3 of And Just Like That should be made public soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Had Never Been Given A Chance': Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals THIS Show Shaped Her As She 'Officially' Completes 50 Years in the Industry