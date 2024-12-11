EXCLUSIVE: 'Had Never Been Given A Chance': Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals THIS Show Shaped Her As She 'Officially' Completes 50 Years in the Industry

Sarah Jessica Parker sheds light on the one show that shaped her as an actress over the course of her career. While interacting with Pinkvilla at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress shared that considers, The Little Match Girl, to be the project that gave her the confidence and a chance to prove herself onscreen.

Apart from crediting the people who believed in her regarding the show, Jessica Parker also emphasized the fact that she “officially” completed 50 years in the entertainment business, first debuting in 1974.

While in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that before signing up for The Little Match Girl, she had never faced the camera, and working on the show was like stepping out of her imagination.

Speaking of her experience, the Hocus Pocus alum shared, “I think the role that shaped a desire was definitely the Little Match Girl because I had never worked on screen.” She further added, “I had never been given a chance outside of my own imagination for somebody to instruct me to fulfill an idea, to have words written that I had to say and be persuasive."

About the show, the actress gave a shout-out to two of the most important men who supported her through the filming process and made acting enjoyable for her.

The Sex and the City alum mentioned that she had been “very lucky because everybody on that show, including the director Tom Roberts and the DP Eli Goian, who were the two men who happened to be shepherding me through this process.”

The actress went on to state that the shoot went on for only five days, but it felt like five years in terms of experience, and the cast and the crew members comforted her through out the shoot.

As for The Little Match Girl, the story revolved around a young girl who dreams of celebrating Christmas with her grandmother, until the lad’s evil father returns home and makes her sell matches on the street. Her father warns her not to be back home until the last of her matches is sold.

Article written by Rashi Desai

