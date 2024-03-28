Pitch Perfect Star Brittany Snow Gets Candid About Her Divorce From Tyler Stanaland; See Here

Navigating through a difficult time of her life, Brittany Snow has finally opened up about her “shocking” divorce. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star ended her three-year-long marriage to reality TV star and realtor, Tyler Stanaland in January 2023. Appearing on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Snow shared her honest opinions on the matter and how she dealt with it.

The actress acknowledged her graceful approach to the situation and did not regret the relationship with the ‘Selling the OC’ star at all. However, Snow was not willing to invest any more of her time and energy into the chaos.

Brittany Snow reveals her struggle with divorce

On Wednesday, Brittany Snow cozied up at the Call Her Daddy studio and candidly let out details about her painful separation from Tyler Stanaland. When asked if she knew any of the women her ex-husband was involved with, Snow said, “No. I did not know what was going on. I think as someone who's so hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

Advertisement

Stanaland’s infidelity was highly publicized after he appeared on Netflix’s Selling the OC in 2022. Things spiraled between the ex-couple following his antics in the show. Snow told host Alex Cooper that the happenings “took up a lot of energy and emotion and real estate in my head.” "I was not aware of a lot of things. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me,’ the ‘X’ actress added.

ALSO READ: 'It was hard': How Hoda Kobt Recalls Moving Places; Wants Her Children to Learn From This Experience

In Season 1 of the reality series, rumors about Tyler Stanaland and costar Kayla Cardona rolled in after viewers observed them flirting. However, Stanaland kissed another costar Polly Brindle during the Season 2 premiere. Eventually, Snow split with Stanaland, who later made headlines with third costar Alex Hall.

Brittany Snow’s way of coping

Processing the hard feelings was painful for the actress-singer. While she didn’t regret being in a relationship with Tyler, she wanted to deal with the divorce without drawing any more attention from the world. "There was a marriage there, there was so much love," the ‘The Pacifier’ star admitted, also adding that she “loved the time” they spent together.

Snow confirmed that she watched the Netflix series with her dog amid the divorce lurking. "I watched it with my dog. Whatever. It's like, now I can laugh about it because I think it's so, it's insane and it's so funny. It’s so crazy,” the star noted.

Brittany Snow moved ahead with grace and acceptance, not feeding to all the drama going on. However, she sought help from one of her Pitch Perfect co-stars when she was unable to cope with her emotions. "There was this one time that I texted a girl from Pitch Perfect, one of the Bellas, and I said, 'What do you do in this situation?” she recalled. She was suggested to let it pass by simply “existing.” And so she did.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Lot Of Pressure': Jesse Metcalfe Reveals He 'Wasn’t Eating' And 'Working Out' For John Tucker Must Die Role