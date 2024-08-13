Pitch Perfect Star Brittany Snow Reveals Her Dad Has Been Dealing With Alzheimer's; Says 'There is No Home'

American movie star Brittany Snow recently discussed a personal issue concerning her father's battle with Alzheimer’s. She revealed this during an episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen. The condition has been a major emotional strain for Snow.

The 38-year-old actress, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and John Tucker Must Die, deviated from her usual public persona to address her father’s health problems. Snow shared that she had kept this part of her life private until now but felt compelled to speak about it.

"My dad has been dealing with Alzheimer's for a really long time," she told the podcast. "And my dad and I are, like, probably the closest of my family." She also explained that ten years of her life have been tough due to her father's diagnosis, resulting in such an illness.

Alzheimer’s is an advancing brain disorder causing memory loss and deterioration in cognitive skills. It is the most common form of dementia and typically worsens in severity over time. The disease results from age-related changes within the brain combined with genetic, environmental, or lifestyle factors

Snow’s father, now aged 85, was already considered a mature parent at her birth. In reflecting on their association Snow characterized him as “my best friend” which emphasizes the strong bonds they had between each other. Evidence of the actress’ emotional suffering is found in her discussion of how his illness has altered their relationship.

Advertisement

The actress made an important link between herself and the subject matter of Daughters movie. The film probes into lives of young girls who have fathers serving jail terms and the emotional detachment that comes with it. Following this line Snow points out that just like the daughters in the documentary, she finds herself denied close physical contact with her dad due to his condition.

“Over the past 10 years, to the point now where ... there is no, like, physical touch in that way,” Snow said. “There is no home in that way.” She described mourning as both lovely and agonizing, allowing her to experience moments with her father amidst ongoing sadness that were small but significant.

Moreover, the actress noted how her father’s diagnosis affected other relationships she had. It makes me feel like I am trying to compensate for what I lost by knowing other people, although I still feel empty inside because I cannot substitute it completely.

Advertisement

Challenges notwithstanding, Snow thanked her stars for the time she had spent with her dad. She looks at mourning as a process of slowing down that equips one with the ability to appreciate and relish these moments regardless of his condition.

Snow also talked about the difficulty facing her when leaving behind her dad, who is based in Florida. She describes how he gets very sad when she goes away from home and doesn’t know where she is headed. It is an internal conflict for Snow because she feels guilty for abandoning him but still wants to stay by his side.

Snow said, "I still have to come and live my life,” as a way of submitting that her father would not want her stuck because of grief. In this respect, Snow’s resilience to adversity in terms of living a complete life while observing family obligations is captured through submission and acceptance.

Advertisement

Brittany Snow's epiphany is a stark reminder that many people encounter personal battles behind closed doors. Through sharing, she not only highlights the Alzheimer's disease effect but also accents the significance of making hay while the sun shines on our dear ones among us today in this long journey called life.

ALSO READ: 8 Biggest Celebrity Moments From Paris Olympics 2024 ft. Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise & More