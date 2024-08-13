8 Biggest Celebrity Moments From Paris Olympics 2024 ft. Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise & More

The Paris 2024 Olympics drew top athletes and celebrities alike, with many making their mark on the games. From standout performances to unforgettable entrances, here are the eight most significant celebrity moments from the Paris Olympics.

Billie Eilish’s vibrant performance

Billie Eilish, renowned for her distinctive style and powerful voice, made a memorable impression at the closing ceremony. Performing her single Birds of a Feather, Eilish captivated the audience with her signature flair. Dressed in Ralph Lauren, she added a touch of glamour to the event, enhancing the celebration as athletes from around the world gathered to mark the end of the Games.

Lady Gaga’s show-stopping opening ceremony

Lady Gaga kicked off the Paris Olympics with a bang during the opening ceremony, delivering a performance that captivated viewers with her energy and talent. She continued to make her mark by attending various Olympic events, including swimming and gymnastics. Her support for Team USA gymnast Simone Biles was especially touching, as she shared a video on Instagram cheering for Biles, highlighting the strong connection between celebrities and athletes.

Tom Cruise’s daredevil act

In a daring stunt at the closing ceremony, an actor known for his action-packed roles took the excitement to new heights. He rappelled dramatically from the top of the Stade de France, then leaped onto a motorcycle and drove out of the arena with the Olympic flag. The exhilarating performance, reminiscent of his movie roles, symbolized the handover of the Games to Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande on the Red Carpet

Red carpet moments at the Paris Olympics showcased great looks and fashionable dressing, exemplified by Ariana Grande's attire. Arriving in a Wicked-inspired outfit for the opening ceremony, she added a touch of Broadway magic to the event. With Cynthia Erivo also in attendance, their presence highlighted the blend of sports and entertainment that defined this year's Olympics.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s skateboarding enthusiasm

The women’s street skateboarding final at Place de la Concorde saw Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban in attendance as enthusiastic sports fans. Their presence highlighted how sports lovers can become celebrities through their participation in various aspects of the Olympic Games.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s epic performance

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre electrified the closing ceremony with their performances. Snoop Dogg kicked off with his hit Drop It Like It's Hot before joining Dr. Dre for The Next Episode. Their performance showcased their lasting impact on music, adding dynamism to the Olympic celebrations.

Nick Jonas’ Excitement at the gymnastics events

Nick Jonas was among the celebrities attending the women's artistic gymnastics qualification event at Bercy Arena. His presence, alongside conversations with other stars like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, highlighted his enthusiasm for sports. Jonas exemplified the unity between celebrities and sports fans, showing a shared appreciation for athletes.

Anna Wintour’s elegant tennis outing

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine, looked effortlessly chic at the tennis matches held at Roland-Garros Stadium. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Wintour's presence added a touch of high fashion to the Olympics, perfectly complementing Paris's stylish atmosphere and blending sport with elegance.

The Paris 2024 Olympics were not only about athletic achievements but also featured vibrant celebrity presence that added flair to the Games. From thrilling performances to stylish appearances, these moments highlighted the intersection of entertainment and sports in spectacular ways. As the Games concluded, these celebrity highlights ensured that the Paris Olympics will be remembered for both its incredible athletic feats and the star power that enhanced the excitement.

