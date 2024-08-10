Pixar's Incredibles 3 Gets New Update At D23 Expo, Original Director Brad Bird Set to Return; DETAILS Inside

The D23 Expo 2024 has brought in some really huge announcements. The event recently surprised Disney and Pixar lovers with the news of Incredibles 3. Yes, the superhero family is making a return.

Taking the stage at the highly acclaimed event, Pixar chief Pete Docter amazed animated movie lovers by announcing that the studio is coming up with another installment of Incredibles.

The news was put forth on Friday, August 9, at the expo that showcases Disney’s epic presentation and its future release slate. While not much about the movie has been revealed yet, the announcement included a name that surely has hyped up all the fans of the Incredibles.

Writer-director Brad Bird, who was behind the 2004 epic The Incredibles as well as shared his skills for the 2018 sequel, Incredibles 2, will be making a return to carry the franchise forward.

The announcement of Incredibles 3 comes following the huge success of Inside Out 2, the movie that surpassed Incredibles 2 as Pixar’s highest-grossing film ever. The recently announced film currently has no release date.

Talking about the franchise, the first movie introduced us to Mr. Incredible and his wife Elastigirl, who are trying their best to live a normal life after all the superhero activities, as well as superheroes, are banned by the government. The couple soon welcomes their three kids, Dash, Violet, and Jack-Jack, but have a big adventure ahead of them.

Advertisement

The project that was released back in 2004 had earned over $630 million at the worldwide box office. While the sequel, Incredibles 2 earned $1.24 billion worldwide.

The 2018 movie begins immediately after the events of The Incredibles, even though it was released after almost 14 years.

This time the focus was on Elasticgirl who tries to bring back the world of superheroes, with the help of a rich duo of brother and sister. The sequel surely had a darker tone than the first one, with some real suspense that was dragged to the very end.

Craig T. Nelson has given his voice to Mr. Incredible aka Bob Parr, while Holly Hunter was heard as Elastigirl aka Helen Parr. Violet, the super-powered daughter’s voice was provided by Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson was heard as Frozone aka Lucius Best.

The director Bird also lent his voice to the character of superhero fashion designer Edna Mode.

Advertisement

Talking about Dash, the fast kid of the couple, was voiced by Spencer Fox in the first film, while for the sequel, Huckleberry Milner gave the voice.

D23 Expo 2024 will be held from August 9 to 11.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Update At D23 Expo With New Footage And Cast Reunion Ft Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio And Others