'Practicing Physical Distance': Drew Barrymore to Implement Social Distancing on Her Talk Show After Years of Close Contact

Drew Barrymore, 49, came under the radar of netizens for the way she interviews her guests on her show. Now, the actress has opened up about why she conducts her interviews in this manner and what she will be practicing moving forward when it comes to getting close to her guests.

According to Page Six, The Drew Barrymore Show host recently conversed with Entertainment Tonight and stated that moving ahead, she will be “practicing physical distance” with her guests, even though it is not her “strong point.”

She added, “First of all, we’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good.” The 49-year-old actress explained that this was something she always intended to do but never thought they would launch the show during a pandemic. Relying on that happiness and “feel-good” humor during such a time was really “weird and wacky.”

She went on to elaborate on how the pandemic affected her. The Charlie’s Angels star added that she was by herself, alone in a studio. She enjoys being around people.

For the unversed, many people on the internet called out the actress for her behavior with her guests, especially after she was seen caressing Oprah Winfrey while they sat on the couch in one of her show’s episodes.

Many thought that The Color Purple star attempted to scoot away from the host. But then Oprah sided with Barrymore’s behavior and stated to TMZ that she felt “comforted by the stoking of the arm,” and it was “not uncomfortable at all.”

Many people online also made memes about the situation on the show and those kept on getting circulated on social media platforms.

The 50 First Dates star stated to ET that her style of interviewing guests is, “not everyone’s favorite.” She also touched upon how her show has grown and has achieved so much ahead of its season 5 premiere in September.

Barrymore stated, “I always think that when good things happen, you talk about that it wasn’t just easy. That it wasn’t just handed. We had a lot of years of uncertainty. So, this feels all the more delicious because of that.”

