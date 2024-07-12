What Did Prince Harry Say About Pat Tillman’s Mom At ESPYs Speech? Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to Pat Tillman's death.

On July 11, Prince Harry delivered a moving speech at the 2024 ESPY Awards, accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service as per PEOPLE. He paid tribute to Pat Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, amid recent controversy with heartfelt remarks.

Prince Harry acknowledges Pat Tillman’s legacy

Prince Harry began his speech by thanking the Pat Tillman Foundation. "I'd like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I'm so honored is here tonight," he said.

He also recognized Pat Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, who criticized ESPN's decision to honor him. "I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect," he added.

In an emotional moment, Prince Harry reflected on the bond between a mother and a son. He said that the bond between a mother and a son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.

This line brought back memories of his own mother, Princess Diana, who died when he was twelve. Harry's words touched the hearts of the audience, sharing his strong connection and respect for family bonds.

Prince Harry was honored with the Invictus Games

Prince Harry received recognition for his significant contributions to the veteran community through the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. The games are adaptive sports competitions for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans.

He said that the truth is that he stands here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. He made it clear that the award belongs to the veterans and their families, not to him.

For the unversed, Mary Tillman previously criticized ESPN's decision to award Prince Harry, describing him as a controversial and divisive individual. In response, ESPN stated that they were honoring Prince Harry specifically for his work with the Invictus Games Foundation, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary of promoting healing through sport.

Prince Harry addressed this indirectly, stating the Invictus Games community's unity and impact. "Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable," he said.

