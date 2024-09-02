Throwback: When Meghan Markle Revealed She Was Stopped From Doing THIS With Fans During Royal Engagement With Prince Harry

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom is a powerful and widely followed family in the media. Tabloids closely monitor and report on every aspect of their lives, including their fashion choices and meals, generating attention-grabbing headlines for audiences worldwide.

In addition to the late beloved Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in 2020 and subsequently married, frequently found themselves at the center of media attention.

When the couple officially got engaged, AOI reported in a throwback article from 2020 that there were certain things Meghan Markle was not allowed to do, as she revealed through statements that have resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) as of 2024.

For example, when a couple asked her for a selfie, Markle revealed that she was "not allowed to do selfies" and politely declined. As royal expert Victoria Murphy pointed out, this moment shows that "Meghan is learning the royal ropes already."

She smiled throughout the whole time and greeted onlookers as hoards of fans in the English city of Nottingham stood to have a glimpse of the lady.

Wondering why getting snapped with fans might be a norm avoided by the Royal Family? According to an article published by Cosmopolitan in June 2022, taking selfies with fans isn't a total rule break – but it is certainly frowned upon by the late Queen Elizabeth.

One royal fan who attended the Queen's 2017 Buckingham Palace garden party revealed to Insider that taking selfies with the royals was seen as a sign of disrespect.

Hence, the ladies of the family often decline selfies when they're approached to take one. Merkle reportedly told fans in 2017: "We’re not allowed to do selfies." according to royal journalist Victoria Murphy.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex first crossed paths in 2016, after which they were never away from the spotlight. The couple was married on May 19, 2018, in a grand ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Their wedding was a global event streamed by millions. Alas, Meghan Markle faced continuous criticism after the duo tied the knot.

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family. They stated their desire to become financially autonomous and to split their time between North America and the UK.

