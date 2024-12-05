Prince Harry Talks About His Mother's 'Belief' at Diana Award Ceremony; Says She Continues to 'Inspire' Him

Prince Harry opens up about how his mother, Princess Diana continues to inspire him decades after her passing. During this year's Diana Award Ceremony held on Thursday, December 5th, he congratulated the young awardees who were honored during the ceremony. He had a chat with Legacy Award recipients, Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang and Christina Williams, during the virtually streamed ceremony on YouTube.

The Duke of Sussex revealed the lasting impact of Princess Diana's legacy, saying, "My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me." He continued, "No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope."

The 40-year-old applauded young people for stepping up and taking charge in the face of intimidating issues in the world, even when the problems are too big for an individual to solve. He explained, "Sometimes the world’s problems can seem too big for any one person to tackle." He commended the efforts of people like Zhang and Williams to "contribute to a fairer world."

Prince William also heaped praise on the awardees, even though he couldn't appear during the virtual event, in a letter addressed to the recipients of the award, he acknowledged that while it has not been easy to "overcome barriers" he was "heartened to see what inspirational young people" can achieve.

The Diana Award is a charity set up to honor not only the late Princess of Wales's legacy but also what she stood for, empowering young voices around the world.

