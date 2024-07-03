Meghan Markle May Turn To THIS Indian Star For Her Next Podcast Episode; Sources Claim

Critics suggest Meghan Markle's Hollywood career is fading, as she re-enters the glitzy world after leaving the royal family in 2020. Initially promising projects and lucrative deals, things took a downturn. However, the actress seems to have found a way to turn the tide on her waning Hollywood stardom. As per a PR expert, Markle is leveraging her network and industry friendships to breathe new life into her Hollywood career.

Meghan Markle turns to Priyanka Chopra for support

Meghan Markle teased new projects at the 2023 Variety Power of Women event, including a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media. Rumors suggest the podcast will be a similar version of her show Archetypes. PR expert Kayley Cornelius suggested Markle might bring her longtime friend Priyanka Chopra to the podcast, as the South Asian actress was never featured on Archetypes.

Chopra has been a constant supporter of the Duchess, publicly supporting her in interviews and attending royal weddings. Markle announced in February that she will re-release her Archetypes episodes on Spotify. Cornelius also hinted at other celebrity friends, including Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who could appear on the new podcast.

People looking forward to Markle's new podcast soon may be displeased by what The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has to say. Eden reported that Meghan Markle's upcoming podcast, The relaunch of Meghan's Archetypes podcast, has been pushed back to 2025 due to her upcoming Netflix projects, which made Lemonada hesitant to approve the podcast's filming around the same time.

Eden also suggested that Lemonada anticipated some scheduling conflicts that could occur with the Duchess handling her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, along with the podcast. However, according to Eden’s sources, the upcoming podcast has already lined up very high-profile guests to welcome. Considering this, although there may be some waiting involved, the Lemonada-produced podcast could potentially repair some damage done to Markle’s Hollywood career.

Archetypes is a podcast produced by Archewell Audio Productions and hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The podcast debuted on Spotify on August 23, 2022, and featured Meghan talking with artists, athletes, and experts about the history of stereotypes that get leveled against women.

In June 2023, Spotify and Archewell Audio released a statement that confirmed they mutually agreed to part ways. In February 2024 it was announced that Lemonada Media would redistribute the first season of Archetypes on all audio platforms.

The podcast, titled Archetypes, includes a series of interviews with historians and experts to discuss the history of stereotypes that get leveled against women. Its stated aim was to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." In April 2022, it was reported that Meghan had filed an application to trademark the word "archetypes", which would prevent anyone else from using the word for "podcasts, audio programs and audio books".

In June 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected a trademark application for the name 'Archetypes', with Meghan's lawyers announcing their intention to work on a new application. The application to trademark the podcast's name was withdrawn in September 2023.

Archetypes ran for one season of 12 episodes on Spotify. In June 2023, Spotify and Archewell released an official joint statement that said they were "proud of the series we made together” but that they "mutually agreed to part ways."

After the split, Spotify executive Bill Simmons called Meghan and Prince Harry "grifters" on his own podcast, while Meghan's spokesperson stated that Meghan was "continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform." In February 2024 it was announced that Lemonada Media would redistribute the first season of Archetypes on all audio platforms.

