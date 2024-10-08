Prince Harry Reveals Princess Lilibet And Prince Archie Are 'Blessed' With THIS Feature Of Mom Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is proud that his children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, inherited his wife and their mother, Meghan Markle’s beautiful features, most prominently her brunette hair. At last month’s WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gushed about his kids, as reported by Hello Magzine’s chief editor Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon.

“From the moment he arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him,” she wrote for the outlet. “There were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event,” she added. The proud dad shared an anecdote about his kids’ hair.

“Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother’s thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly,” the journalist mentioned. She also revealed that the Prince joked that it wouldn’t be long until his daughter could sit on her long hair. This isn’t the first time the Duke of Sussex spoke about his and Markle’s children.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Harry spoke about his late mother Princess Diana, and the Spencer gene. “The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” he said. At the beginning of his relationship with the Suits alum, he figured that his “ginger genes” would be no match to his wife’s. “But I was wrong!” he admitted.

Advertisement

While Harry was away from home to attend the WellChild Awards in the UK and visit Africa, according to Vokes-Dudgeon, the Duchess held the fort. “He said, her hands full with not only their two children but also their three dogs, which he joked were not quite house-trained. Not to mention the chickens!” she wrote.

She also mentioned that the Prince was “in his element” at the annual event, which he’d been a patron of since 2007. During his speech at this year’s WellChild event, he mentioned Archie and Lilibet, an organization that celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children and spotlights the dedication of their caretakers, from parents to nurses.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting!” the Prince said. But hearing about “the level of round-the-clock care” the nurturers provide to these kids left him in awe. The journalist noted that Harry’s attachment to the foundation became “more profound to him” since he became a father.