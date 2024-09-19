Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's US Neighbors Express Discontent With The Royal Couple Amid Their Declining Popularity; Find Out Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the U.S. has not been peachy ever since they settled down in California four years ago. It has been quite challenging for the British Royal couple as they received more hostility in America than they expected. Amid their reportedly declining popularity back home, after quitting royal activities, this time it's their American neighbors who have expressed discontent regarding the pair's high security and unpleasant behavior. The neighbors have criticized the Meghan and Harry's elusiveness from their local community.

As per The Mirror US, even their affluent neighbors living in the Montecito area are growing tired of the couple's presence, with some wishing they would leave. US Navy veteran Frank Mcginty offered a civil yet critical remark to the outlet saying, "The gate guy turned me away."

He had attempted to present the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with gifts comprising historical films about Montecito in hopes of helping them acclimatize to their new residential area but the gate had barred him. He was told, "they're not interested." Mcginty also added how the neighbors find it difficult to comprehend why Markle and Harry chose the pricey area to live, yet remaining elusive. He remarked, "It's where the elephants come to die."

More similar concerns were cited by a local Barry Maher during an interview for the outlet, adding that the pair’s lifestyle could be fully described as a “traveling soap opera”.

An anonymous neighbor also expressed discomfort in having the couple in their locality to The News last year, saying they cannot wait for Markle to go away. Richard Mineards, another resident of the area pointed out to The Telegraph that the couple can hardly be spotted in the neighborhood. He added how the couple’s almost non-existence and even Prince Harry’s getting all sorts of protective detail, for things as mundane as biking or walking on the beach frustrates their neighbors.

Even with the increasing number of critics speaking up against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they do not seem to be derailed of their course with several projects lined up for them in the near future.

