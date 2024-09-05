Is Prince Harry Planning Return To His Royal Duties Again? Here’s What The Source Say

The speculations were running wild about the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who stays in California with his family, alleged plans to return to his royal duties but it appears that he does not have plans for such now. A source close to him confirmed it to People magazine.

Daily Mail reported that he was allegedly looking to go back to his royal duties after stepping back from it in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle. The publication mentioned that he was connecting with his friends and former aides to return to his previous life.

According to People, the insiders who have collaborated with the Duke of Sussex previously were surprised by this speculation. The publication reported that he is content with his life in California and is prioritizing raising his children with his wife Meghan a keeping up with his work there as they have an upcoming New York City visit later this month.

The outlet mentioned that an ally of Prince Harry stated that he is looking forward to meeting his friend in the United Kingdom and working directly with the charities he is connected to in the U.K. instead of working through Zoom.

He reportedly desired to bring his wife and two children to the U.K. for visits but a major hurdle that seemingly makes this impossible is the automatic access to official security which he no longer has after steeping back from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex is planning to appeal a court that denied him the security. The source revealed to the publication that he is focusing on regaining the security for more flexible visitation for himself, Meghan, and their kids in the U.K.. His current estrangement with King Charles plays a major factor in this matter.

A royal source told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex is “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.” Another insider stated to the outlet, “Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

Reportedly another insider has revealed to People that Prince Harry’s security’s notion of relying on his father's hands is “wholly incorrect.”

