Prince Harry 'wanted out' from the Royal family even before he met Meghan Markle? Find out

A lot of people think that Meghan Markle making an entry into the life of Prince Harry was what instigated his exit from the royal family. An old unreleased report states that Prince Harry was unhappy with Royal life much before the Duchess of Sussex came into the picture. In Harry’s book ‘Spare’, he mentions being frustrated with his life as a Royal.

Did Prince Harry always plan on resigning as a Royal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their posts as working Royals officially in February 2021. A lot of people blamed Meghan for Harry’s sudden exit from the Royal family. Daily Mail has recently revealed that the Duke had admitted his feelings of “disengagement” and “frustration” a few years ago. Six years ago, The Mail on Sunday revealed that Harry “wanted out” of the Royal family and that he yearned for an “ordinary life.”

When Prince Harry sat down for a candid interview with journalist and author Angela Levinm, the Duke of Sussex who was then 32 years old, had admitted that he was at the heart of a “goldfish bowl” of royal life. The Prince admitted that he had come close to breakdown on several occasions. He also mentioned that his primary motivator was his loyalty to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince added, “I spent many years kicking my heels, and I didn't want to grow up. I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.”

Prince Harry speaks about his mother Princess Diana’s death

Harry revealed that he turned to therapy after his brother Prince William encouraged him to. In his book Spare, Harry talks about the pain he bottled up for years which led to him partying endlessly after his mother, Princess Diana, passed away when he was only 12 years old. The Duke talks about having to walk behind his mother’s coffin as a 12-year-old. He adds, “I don't think any child should be asked to do that under any circumstances. It certainly wouldn't happen today.” Harry admits that he was very “resentful,” and his only escape was being in the army. He reveals, “Being in the Army was the best escape I've ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something.” The Duke reveals that serving in the army made him feel like he “wasn't a prince” but “just Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, in July 2020 after resigning from their posts as senior members of the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live there with their children Archie and Lilibet.

