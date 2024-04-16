‘Friendly But Detached In Ways’: How Are Kate Middleton-Prince William Dealing With Difficulties Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Royal Expert Reveals

On March 22, Kate Middleton took to social media to shockingly reveal that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The announcement came in the wake of consistent media scrutiny following The Princess Of Wales' absence from royal duties after her abdominal surgery in January 2024. According to new reports obtained by The Daily Mail, Middleton has allegedly been difficult and detached in many ways since her cancer diagnosis.

Royal commentator and expert Ingrid Seward reportedly spoke to the publication and said, "Kate and William have faced their difficulties in a friendly but detached way and moved on. That is what they have always done. It’s as it should be. In addition to this, Seward also said that observers have noticed that the royal family appears to have gained some privacy from public scrutiny and journalists and photographers, unlike during Princess Diana’s era, are neither considered friends nor foes to them."

Prince William is reportedly frustrated after all the media scrutiny

When it came to talking about Princess Kate and Prince William, Seward also further added, saying, "We can see it in the determination to steer their own line through choppy waters. To deal with private problems on their own terms.”, “I applaud the Prince and Princess of Wales for trying to face down the sewer of social media and maintain some dignity. Quite right, all in all, “The Prince of Wales has carried on with his work where possible, allowing his office to come up with ideas for his wife’s public comeback, whenever that might be.”

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward talks about Princess Diana

In her piece for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Ingrid Seward talks about Kate’s approach to media scrutiny before her cancer admission. She even compared the current princess to her late mother-in-law Diana by saying, “Little attention was paid to the story of her unhappy childhood or to the personal insecurity that had continued to develop in her.”

She further stated that Even after years as Princess of Wales, Diana admitted to me that she never grew accustomed to the public adoration. However, she had actively pursued Hollywood-style publicity, only to realize she couldn't manage it and was in danger of being overwhelmed by it. It's a lesson that William and Catherine will surely take to heart.

Kate Middleton is currently undergoing treatment for cancer under the best health care experts in the United Kingdom. We wish her a speedy and healthy recovery ahead.

