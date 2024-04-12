Prince William Opens Up About Watching Favorite Football Team Play With Son George; Deets Here

Prince William discusses attending a soccer game with his son George in Birmingham, England on Thursday, April 11th. The father and son duo are both avid Aston Villa fans.

Additionally, Prince William and Princess Catherine's children are keeping a low profile during the Easter break as she continues her cancer treatment.

Prince William talks about watching a football match with his son George

Prince William’s son George (10) joined the Prince of Wales to cheer on the soccer team on April 11, and as confirmed by his father Prince William (41), he is following in his father’s footsteps.

As he left the stadium, William was asked if George was now "part of the pride" — a phrase Villa supporters use to describe their team's followers. "Oh yes, he's loving it," William replied, according to sports journalist Neil Moxley, who shared the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

Moxley, who is the chief sports writer at the U.K. newspaper The Sunday People, wrote in his post that he asked William, "Your Highness - after the Mostar game we saw you and you said 1-0 was a good result in Europe. How was this?" "Two-nil would have been better," William responded.

The royal pair had much to be happy about as Aston Villa beat French team Lille 2-1 during the game in Birmingham, England. According to People, the cameras caught the Prince of Wales and his son standing up and clapping, with George sporting a claret and blue team scarf around his neck.

Prince William’s children spend their private time with their family

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are currently on an Easter school break and spending time privately with William and their mother, Kate Middleton (also known as Princess Catherine), as she undergoes treatment for cancer.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales (42) directly mentioned how her cancer diagnosis had impacted George and the rest of her family in her video message. "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," said Kate.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," the Princess of Wales said.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirit."

Prince William spent time with Princess Catherine’s parents

According to an April 10 report from Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, William has also spent time with the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, during the Easter break by visiting a pub in Norfolk.

"It was all very low-key with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton," Eden quoted a patron as saying.

In conclusion, the father-son duo loves to watch their football team play regardless of wherever it happens. The royal family values privacy and time during their Easter break amidst Prince William's wife Princess Catherine's cancer treatment.

