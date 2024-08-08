Prince William Was Heartbroken After Learning About Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis, Royal Author Reveals

On March 22, Kate Middleton took to social media to reveal that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The announcement came in the wake of intense media scrutiny following The Princess of Wales' absence from royal duties after her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

According to US Weekly, as Middleton is doing better, royal author Robert Jobson shared insights amidst promoting his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales. He revealed to the outlet that Prince William was stunned upon learning about his wife’s illness.

Jobson stated that William immediately felt “a lump in [his] throat” and “the empty feeling in his stomach” when the diagnosis was announced. “It wobbled him,” the author continued. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Perhaps it was too much for the Prince to accept, considering that his father, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer before Middleton's news. Jobson said both William’s father and wife said: “We need you now to stand up to the plate,” to the Prince after Middleton's news was confirmed.

As reported by Sky News previously, the 75-year-old Charles has been undergoing outpatient treatment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Jobson said that William and Queen Camilla have taken on this newfound role within the royal family amidst the unexpected health issues of the royal members.

While Middleton has mainly been absent from the public eye after the news of her illness, the Princess of Wales has made two primary appearances this year at the Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July. In June, she told royal watchers that she has “a few more months” of treatment on the horizon.

A source told Us Weekly in June 2024 that no exact date can confirm MIddleton's return to the royal duties. Her team is currently assessing what she can handle after her treatment is completed. Moreover, she may return to the role people saw her catering to before her illness.

Robert Jobson previously told Hello! magazine that Kate Middleton has been very calm during the entire course of her treatment. He added that she is a very mature individual who doesn’t want to waste any time on noise, or drama, he added. “You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

