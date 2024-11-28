Kate Middleton and Prince William Pen a Sweet Tribute For 'Brave and Humble' Late Liz Hatton Amid Her Death

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday paid tribute to Liz Hatton after her unfortunate death due to cancer. On November 27th, the mom of the 17-year-old announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that their daughter had passed away in the early hours of the morning. A day later the royal couple sent their condolences to the grieving parents and a small tribute to the late teenager.

The Couple wrote, "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman." For her parents and brother, they wrote "Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time." They concluded the post, signing it "W & C", which are the first initials of their maiden names.

The royals met Hatton last month unexpectedly, fulfilling a dream on the teenager's Bucket List when she was hired to photograph an investiture ceremony by Prince William. As per BBC, the 17-year-old was diagnosed with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor back in January. On October 2, the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted about their meeting with Liz. They revealed her "creativity and strength" had inspired them. According to the post, she had a passion for photography, which she shared with the couple.

Kate Middleton revealed she was diagnosed with cancer to the public in 2024 after much chaos around her sudden disappearance from the public eye. However, the Princess has reportedly completed her last round of chemo and is now on the road to recovery.

