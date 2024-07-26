Who Is Queen Camilla's Sister, Annabel Elliot? All We Know As Prince William Removes Her From Royal Payroll

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Prince William has removed Annabel Elliot, 75, from the royal payroll. She is the sister of Queen Camilla. Many people know about the famous members of the royal family, but not many are aware of the extended relatives of the prestigious family, and those who are on the royal payroll. Read ahead to get an insight into who Annabel Elliot is.

Who is Annabel Elliot?

Apart from being known as the Queen’s sister, Elliot is also an interior designer, who was employed on the royal family payroll.

After King Charles tied the knot with Queen Camilla in 2005, he appointed Annabel as the main designer of his properties.

As per People, the Dutchy of Cornwall, which Charles ruled until his accession following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, was used to pay the interior designer. According to the reports, Annabel received several hundred thousand dollars over the years for her work.

The Dutchy Of Cornwall is the royal family’s 700-year-old property created to provide payroll to the heir to the throne. As per the property’s most recent Integrated Annual Report, Annabel was not invited back to the Dutchy of Cornwall.

As per publication, insiders revealed to The Telegraph that the Prince of Wales will no longer hire Annabel, “although it was no reflection on her work.” The insiders also elaborate that Annabel’s work was considered finished and the employees had acquired sufficient knowledge from her.

Previous work by Annabel Elliot

As per the publication, the Telegraph’s report mentions that the Queen’s sister was paid commission and received reimbursement for furniture, furnishings, and retail goods when she refurbished and updated the Dutchy of Cornwall’s opulent rental cottages in Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly.

Given that the Dutchy had earlier declared that its design contracts were not up for bids, it appeared that Queen Camilla’s sister had no competition for the royal position.

As per People, the initial search also refers to Annabel as an “internationally renowned interior designer, decorator and antiques dealer."

Most recently, Queen Camilla was seen with Annabel as they both attended Wimbledon alongside one another on July 10.

