Will Kate Middleton Join the Royal Family For the Festival of Remembrance Amid Her Chemotherapy? Find Out Here

Remembrance Sunday is nothing short of a major festival for the royal family. Kate Middleton has never missed the event even once since she got married to Prince William, and reportedly, she's not going to start now. The Princess of Wales has been mostly out of the public eye for the last few months since she revealed her cancer diagnosis. But according to Buckingham Palace, she is all set to return during the Festival of Remembrance that is going to be held on Sunday.

For the people who are not aware of Remembrance Day; it is held every 2nd Sunday of November in the UK to pay homage to the ones martyred in the line of duty during the 1st World War. Every year the royal family is present to pay their respects to the fallen.

Middleton will be joining the rest of the royal family, including, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent. While Kate will be making her comeback, Queen Camilla might be missing from the event due to her recent struggles with chest infection.

Kate Middleton has been through her fair share of ups and downs in 2024. From wild conspiracies to people picking apart every single facet of her life in her absence. From accusations of photoshopped images to AI videos, it has been a tough year for the royal. But she's not the only one in her family going through a challenging time right now, with King Charles going through chemotherapy as well.

Prince Charles opened up about her wife and father's cancer diagnosis. He called it the "hardest" year of his life. Adding, "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult." However, he said, "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done."

