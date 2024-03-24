Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Sends Words Of Support For Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis; DETAILS

Trigger Warning: This article contains metion of death

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, shared a message of support for Kate Middleton, who opened up about her cancer diagnosis on Friday. Taking to his Instagram, Spencer shared a clip from the video and captioned it, "Incredible poise and strength." The 9th Earl Spencer happens to be the uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry.

In a video that Kensington Palace released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she had been receiving preventive chemotherapy because "cancer has been present" in her body. The news comes after the Duchess of Cambridge had abdominal surgery in January and has been away from the public eye since then. The news regarding the surgery was revealed by the palace via a statement.

Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Share Their Good Wishes For Kate Middleton

Soon after the revelation of her health conditions, Kate Middleton received much love and support from her well-wishers. The former royal members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were among them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

After stepping down from royal duties, Prince Harry and Markle were together with the Prince and Princess of Wales when Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022. Though the Duke of Sussex has frequently visited his home country, he has not yet met with his brother due to differences between the two.

What Did Kate Middleton Say In the Revelation Video?

In the video posted by Kensington Palace on Friday, Kate spoke about the difficult times the family is going through. She said, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She further added, "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

The princess announced battling with cancer weeks after King Charles was diagnosed with the disease.

