Queer TRAILER Out: What Happens When Daniel Craig's William Lee Meets Drew Starkey's Eugene Allerton In Mexico City? Watch

A24 launches the trailer of its upcoming romantic drama Queer which features Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in lead roles. The movie as the name suggests is an intricate love story between William Lee (Craig) and Eugene Allerton (Starkey) set in 1940s Mexico. Helmed by Luca Guadgnino, the film is based on William S. Burroughs’s eponymous novel.

William Lee (Craig) is a Burroughs stand-in who enters the underground nightlife of Mexico to acquire a drug that he believes will grant him psychic abilities but after his arrival, he becomes infatuated with a young man, Allerton (Starkey)

“Lee recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. He is driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker,” as per the official synopsis.

The trailer starts with Craig caressing his way on the streets of Mexico and entering a bar. While other men are in a brawl, Craig is witnessing the act from afar. That’s when the camera pans at Starkey who’s been observing the former all this time, their eyes meet and the connection seems instantaneous.

Their evident tension only seems to get intense as they try to fight it. “The wise queen taught me that I have a duty to live, to conquer hate with knowledge, sincerity, and love,” Craig says in the trailer. “The difficulty is to convince someone else he’s really part of you.”

Burroughs wrote the novel while waiting to be sentenced for murdering his wife Joan Vollmer, whom he shot in the head while allegedly attempting a William Tell routine. As for the film, it has the hallucinogenic qualities that Guadagnino’s films usually have. This will mark his second film after his last release Challengers starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Queer premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival to great reviews and will be released in theaters on November 27.