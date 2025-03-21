Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson Divorces Husband Kevin Jay Anik After 3 Years of Marriage, Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from husband Kevin Jay Anik, three years after the couple got married. In the official documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the actress has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason to split up.

In the documents further, Brunson has mentioned that each spouse will pay for their attorney’s fees, and went on to reveal that the duo "entered into a Postnuptial Agreement that governs the disposition of their property.”

Brunson and Jay Anik had dated for several years before tying the knot in October 2021. While the couple’s relationship was majorly out of the spotlight, the actress did mention her husband back in 2022, when she stepped up on the stage to receive the Emmy Award for her role in the comedy series.

In her acceptance speech, the Big Mouth star said, "In case I am not back up here again.” She continued, "I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins... my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot."

In conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2022, the actress showered praise on her husband for letting her be completely herself.

She said, "To be 100 percent fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for.” Brunson continued to reveal, "My husband, that's what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all. And that allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be."

On the work front, Quinta Brunson appears in the fourth season of the ABC show, starring as JanineTeagues.