SDCC 2024: Quinta Brunson Teases Abbott Elementary Season 4 Crossover With Mystery Show

In the Abbott Elementary panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), where Quinta Brunson dropped an interesting tease about a big crossover that would be hitting screens soon. "We will be doing an interesting crossover this season. I'm not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it's very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it," Brunson said.

It would make every sense in the world for it to be Always Sunny, simply because of the comedic possibilities. Charlie (Day) applies to be a janitor, and Mac (McElhenney) or Dennis (Howerton) try to be substitute teachers. Maybe the AE crew finds themselves stumbling upon Paddy's during a night out.

According to the show’s creative team during their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Season 4 will feature 22 new episodes. While no confirmation on storylines has been revealed at this time, fans will recall the cliffhanger ending as Janine and Gregory finally shared their second real kiss after her end-of-school-year party. As the door closed, it’s insinuated that Season 4 will make way for real relationship storylines between the will-they-won’t-they pair.

Regarding their future, Williams told TV Insider following Season 3’s finale, “They’re both very professional people who enjoy doing their jobs in a professional way. Incorporating feelings has made that difficult, but now these feelings are out in the open. I really want to see how they navigate, how much of their personal life comes into the workspace and vice versa, and how much of the workspace comes into their personal life.”

Quinta Brunson will return as fan-favorite teacher Janine Teagues alongside the rest of Abbott‘s onscreen faculty, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. While we await official confirmation about potential guest stars, we’re hopeful some old favorites will be among the Season 4 ensemble, together with fresh faces.

A brief about Always Sunny

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is an American sitcom created by Rob McElhenney and developed with Glenn Howerton for FX. It premiered on August 4, 2005, and was moved to FXX beginning with the ninth season in 2013. It stars Charlie Day, Howerton, McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito.

The series follows the exploits of The Gang, a group of narcissistic and sociopathic friends who run the Irish dive bar Paddy's Pub in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but spend most of their free time drinking, scheming, arguing among themselves, and plotting elaborate cons against others, and at times each other, for personal benefit, financial gain, revenge, or simply due to boredom or inebriation.

With its fifteenth season, the series became the longest-running live-action American sitcom, and the longest-running series ever on cable TV surpassing The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons (435 episodes) between 1952 and 1966. In December 2020, the series was renewed for a total of four additional seasons, bringing it to 18 seasons. The sixteenth season premiered on June 7, 2023.

