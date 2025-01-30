Rachael Kirkconnell Shares Wholesome Pictures Of Her and Ex-Matt James’s Tokyo Trip, Where They Reportedly Parted Ways

It appears that Rachael Kirkconnell is still reminiscing about the time she spent in Tokyo. For the untold, Matt James truly shocked everyone when he rolled the announcement of their breakup, which reportedly happened when the pair was in the above-mentioned place. But despite that, she took to her social media to share the pictures of their getaway.

The Bachelor star took to her Instagram on January 29 and shared multiple pictures in a carousel post. In the post, Kirkconnell shared many photos of herself, aesthetic locations, along with food and beverages. In the caption, she expressed still loving Tokyo.

Many netizens supported her and wrote helpful comments under the post. A user penned, “We love you & are rooting for you forever !!!!!” another person penned, “You are a stunning and strong queen!!.” An individual wrote, “We love you queen.”

For the unversed James rolled out the announcement on January 14 on Instagram about their split, per People magazine. Now, recently, Kirkconnell appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, and revealed finding out about the post when she was on a flight back from Tokyo.

The reality show star told the host that she saw that post as the plane took off and then there was no service for the "next 12 hours." She expressed being freaked out because she was broken up with and a few hours later it was for the entire world to see while she was still attempting to process that.

The Bachelor star revealed about still being shocked. She told Cooper, “I think that’s why I didn’t say anything. Still haven’t made a statement or anything because I’m processing this just like everyone else is.”