Rachel McAdams And Jamie Linden's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Couple's Romance Over The Years

Rachel McAdams is a renowned actress whose unique acting skills and success set her apart from her peers in the film industry. McAdams kickstarted her acting career in the early 2000s, making her film debut with The Hot Chick. Since then, she has worked in dozens of iconic films, including The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, and Aloha.

In addition, the Canadian actress has also earned several top awards for her performances over the years, including nominations for the BAFTA Awards, Academy Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. She recently returned to the big screen, playing the role of Barbara Simon in the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age book Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

As she continued to charm audiences on screen, her dating life has also intrigued fans over the years. According to reports, McAdams is currently in a relationship with screenwriter Jamie Linden. Rumors of their romance first sparked in May 2016 after the pair were spotted together in Paris. Since then, they have kept the details of their romantic affair private, and despite staying together for years, they have never publicly admitted their relationship.

While the couple rarely make public appearances together, they recently caught everyone's attention as they stepped out to enjoy a night out in New York City. Read more about Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden's relationship timeline below.

May 2016: Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden's first meeting

Rachel McAdams has dated many A-list stars in the industry and has often made headlines for her relationships, but she avoids discussing her personal life publicly. As per reports, she is now in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, whom she first met in May 2016.

Linden and McAdams first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after being spotted together in Paris. In June 2016, the couple made another appearance as they attended Linden's friend's wedding in Virginia, and one month later, the pair were seen at San Diego Comic-Con together.

April 2018: Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden welcomed their 1st child, a baby boy

In April 2018, Jamie Linden and Rachel McAdams reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple has not disclosed their son's name since welcoming him in 2018.

A few months later, McAdams told the Sunday Times why she wanted to keep her son out of the spotlight. The actress said, “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t, but I’m having more fun being a mom than I’ve ever had."

She added, "Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

While the Aloha movie actress never publicly announced her pregnancy, an insider at the time told Life & Style that she is adamant about keeping her child out of the spotlight.

“She’s not even telling anyone outside her circle what she and Jamie [Linden] named him," the source said, adding, “She’s pinching herself. She is so happy. She can’t stop kissing and holding her son.”

April 2020: Rachel McAdams opened up about her and Jamie Linden's son

In 2020, Rachel McAdams opened up about her son, whom she reportedly welcomed with her partner Jamie Linden. As per People magazine, during her appearance on Canada’s Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon, McAdams mentioned that her son kept her busy while she was at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southpaw movie actress said, “He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are [hard] days, sure, but I mean, I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

August 2022: Rachel McAdams welcomed a second child with Jamie Linden

In August 2020, rumors started swirling that Rachel McAdams was pregnant again and had welcomed a second child, a daughter with her partner Jamie Linden.

As per the US magazine reports, fans began speculating about her pregnancy after the actress was spotted with a baby bump while running errands.

May 2022: Rachel McAdams reportedly hints she and Linden welcomed a daughter

In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, McAdams reportedly mentioned that she and her boyfriend, Jamie Linden had welcomed a daughter.

McAdams expressed her excitement for her daughter to watch her 2023 movie, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.