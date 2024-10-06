Will Rachel McAdams Star In Sam Raimi's New Horror Film? Find Out

Are you a horror film fan, terribly missing a gut-wrenching horror film in recent times? Then here’s some good news for you: Mean Girls alum Rachel McAdams is in talks to star in Sam Raimi’s Send Help, the horror-thriller from 20th Century Studios, which the star director is set to produce and direct.

Sources tell us that negotiations are still in the early stages, and nothing has been confirmed at this point. This news follows Deadline’s exclusive report from July, which revealed that Sam Raimi had signed on to the project, although it has not yet been officially confirmed by the studio.

Titled Send Help, the film is described as a two-hander horror-thriller set on an island, drawing comparisons to Rob Reiner’s Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ classic Cast Away.

The screenplay is written by Baywatch alums Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. Zainab Azizi will also produce under the Raimi Productions banner, and the film is expected to receive a theatrical release.

As for director Sam Raimi, he is known as the mastermind behind films like the Evil Dead franchise and the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Forthcoming as a producer, he is also involved in the upcoming Netflix horror flick Don’t Move, which is set to be released on October 25, alongside Locked, which just had its world premiere at TIFF in September.

Actress Rachel McAdams is an Oscar-nominated star who has been in the industry for over two decades, excelling in numerous genres. She is best known for her star-making performances in Mean Girls, The Notebook, About Time, Disobedience, Spotlight, Game Night, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

She has also previously collaborated with Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Most recently, she appeared as herself on FX’s Dave.

Which has been your favorite Rachel McAdams movie so far? Are you excited for this upcoming project? Tell us your thoughts!

