How Long Were Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams Together? Find Out Their Real Life Love Story As The Notebook Turns 20

All people adore good showmanship, particularly when it develops on a romantic movie set. When The Notebook was released, fans hoped to see a real-life romance between its stars, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

To their delight, Rachel and Ryan did fall for each other off-screen. They had many ups and downs in their relationship, so it's hard to pinpoint exactly when it began.

McAdams met Gosling on the set of The Notebook

Since The Notebook was released in 2004, it is highly likely that Rachel and Ryan first met while filming the movie in 2003. Ryan really tried to get Rachel fired! As reported by ET, director Nick Cassavetes said on VH1 that "they were really not getting along one day on set."

Nick stated that Ryan approached him during a large crowd of 150 people. "Nick, come here," Ryan called out to Rachel as they were acting out a scene. He was not getting anything from Rachel, so he asked Nick if he could remove her from the scene and have another actress read off-camera with him instead.

Thankfully, Nick managed to mend their relationship behind closed doors. He clarified that after entering a room with a producer, they began yelling and screaming at one another. After Nick left to smoke a cigarette, it appeared that everyone was prepared to move forward. Things got better after that. Rachel was glad to get everything out, and Nick thought Ryan respected her for standing up for her character.

In reality, Rachel and Ryan's relationship was similar to that of Allie and Noah, the characters they played. In spite of their ongoing disagreement, the two characters ended up becoming soulmates. Before dating, Rachel and Ryan had a lot of conflicts, even if they weren't soulmates.

Ryan Gosling allegedly stated that he and Rachel McAdams began dating in 2005, one year after their picture The Notebook was released. Gosling remarked, "I'm not sure what happened." Two years later, I visited her in New York, and we began to suspect that we had misjudged each other."

In a 2007 GQ interview, Ryan said, "God bless The Notebook. It introduced me to one of my greatest loves in life." He further said "Our love story is much more romantic than that." Despite this, their relationship did not last.

Ryan and Rachel split in 2007

When he was interviewed by GQ, Ryan was already unmarried, despite rumors that they broke up in 2009. The player said that they couldn't recall anything other than that they had both lost badly and declared a draw. But, it seems that the crux of the matter is that they are both actors with demanding schedules, well-known personas, public relations teams, and other intricate situations.

Ryan told The Times (via She Finds) that show business caused their breakup. He explained that when both people work in show business, it takes up all of their attention. This leaves little room for anything else to grow. Ryan and Rachel are now in happy relationships and get along well.

