‘Simply Not Right': Shannen Doherty Claims Ex-Kurt Iswarienko Is Waiting For Her Death To Avoid Spousal Support

Shannen Doherty is powering through a financial crisis while battling cancer. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is dealing with much in her personal life and her divorce with ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko does not elevate the situation.

Doherty made a shocking claim about her husband in her divorce filings which has caught the media’s attention. She also stated that Iswarienkio is unwilling to disclose information about his financial income to avoid paying spousal support.

Shannen Doherty’s claims against ex-Kurt Iswarienko

The 53-year-old actor voiced against the delays caused by her ex-husband in their divorce proceedings, in the court documents. She accused Kurt Iswarienko of trying to avoid paying spousal support by hindering the divorce in hopes that she would die of her terminal cancer.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years,” Shannen Doherty stated in the court documents obtained by People.

Iswarienko is a professional photographer and has worked with Ryan Gosling, Chris Pine, and other notable figures. He has reportedly not responded to the Charmed actress’s requests for more financial information on his “archive” of original photography work.

The photographer is allegedly “utilizing” the couple’s airplane, their Texas vacation home, and living an extravagant life. Meanwhile, Doherty is burdened by the hefty fees of attorneys and her medical fees all within her decreased income since she stopped working in 2022. She also lost her SAG health insurance.

Therefore, the Little House on the Prairie star has requested $15,434 per month of spousal support from Iswarienko, per People. The latter claimed he did not have sufficient funds to provide for his ex-wife.

Iswarienko’s attorneys disputed her allegations and pointed out that he had offered a settlement deal in October 2023 but Doherty had declined it because of incomplete information about his “earning capacity.”

How much does Kurt Iswarienko earn?

Kurt Iswarienko, a professional photographer in the entertainment industry, has worked for Chanel, Estee Lauder, and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He has also shot movie posters for Chris Evans’ Ghosted, and The Woman King.

Thus, it is clear that he has a thriving career. His reported earnings as stated in the documentation were estimated at over $672,916 in the past three years. A significant amount that could easily pay for Doherty’s spousal support, her attorneys claim.

Whereas, the actress made an annual average of $259,708 through her projects in 2021 and 2022 and other residuals. However, currently, Doherty could hardly pull over $25,000 and is also due to pay $10,000 to her attorneys during the divorce. She also wants Iswarienko to pay $130,000 for future legal expenses, per the source.

Shannen Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023, breaking off their marriage of 10 years because he had allegedly cheated on her, as revealed in her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, in December.

On the other hand, the actress’s on-and-off battle with cancer traces back to 2015 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy, per TODAY. In 2023, Doherty announced that her stage 4 cancer had spread to her brain and bones.

