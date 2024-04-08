'Can't Wait To See It': Rachel McAdams Reacts To Broadway Adaptation Of The Notebook

Rachel McAdams makes her Broadway debut in Amy Herzog's play Mary Jane, not The Notebook musical. The Oscar nominee's debut takes place this month at New York City's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, near the musical adaptation of her 2004 film, drawing large crowds.

Mean Girls actress, Rachel McAdams, 45, called the coincidence crazy, just crazy in an interview with Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airing this weekend.

She then joked about a friend's mom who was confused by the simultaneous events, boasting, "'We're going to see Rachel on Broadway! And she's going to be singing and dancing!'"

"He said, Um... I'm not sure you're... I don't think you have the right show,” The Vow actress laughed. "She said, She's doing The Notebook, right? And he said, No, she's not. She's not.”

Rachel McAdams starts Mary Jane; Plans to watch The Notebook

The Perfect Pie actress Rachel McAdams started preview performances for Mary Jane on April 2. After the limited run at the Manhattan Theater Club ends on June 2, she intends to head to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre to watch The Notebook.

"I'm thrilled to see it," exclaimed Rachel. "It's incredibly exciting to see it evolve like this; it's mind-blowing."

Two decades after its release, The Notebook remains a significant milestone in McAdams' career. The film, adapted from Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, portrays the enduring romance between Allie Hamilton (McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), illustrating how their love perseveres despite challenges.

Fans adore the movie as one of cinema's most beloved romances, especially Allie and Noah's iconic rain kiss scene. Even McAdams is still amazed by its impact.

"We didn't even know if anyone would see this movie when we were making it, drenched in the rain," she said on The Broadway Show.

Rachel McAdams revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the movie. "There wasn't actual rain; they used fire hoses to spray water from the bottom of the lake," she said. "It was intense and stinging."

In fact, Broadway's The Notebook musical recreates that scene on stage eight times a week, with rain pouring down on the cast. "Hopefully, it's a bit gentler on them," McAdams said, playfully wondering, "Where does it all go?"

Ingrid Michaelson composes The Notebook musical

Ingrid Michaelson composed The Notebook musical's music and lyrics, with Bekah Brunstetter adapting Sparks' book. Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams.

On stage, three actors portray different versions of Allie and Noah, representing their journey over time. This not only illustrates their long-lasting relationship but also symbolizes the memories intertwined in elderly Allie's mind as she battles dementia.

Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, and Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett star as Younger, Middle, and Older Allie, respectively, while John Cardoza, Ryan Vasquez, and Dorian Harewood play Noah at different stages.

Rachel McAdams stars opposite April Matthis in Mary Jane

In Mary Jane, Rachel McAdams stars alongside April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago, and Brenda Wehle.

The Mean Girls star confessed on The Broadway Show that she initially felt intimidated by Broadway, but her perspective shifted after reading Mary Jane. The play depicts a singer mother in Jackson Heights, New York, with a sick son, who embraces unwavering optimism to confront life's challenges.

"It just captivated me, and I felt like Something is telling me this is the one,” Rachel McAdams said, hoping it's not her last Broadway production. "The play is stunning, with incredible writing. It's touching, heartbreaking, surprising, and funny. It's a tribute to the human spirit."

Tickets for Mary Jane and The Notebook are available for purchase.

