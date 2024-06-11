10 Best Rachel McAdams Movies, From Mean Girls To Red Eye

Rachel McAdams, 45 is a Hollywood royalty when it comes to acting. Since the start of her career, she has captivated the hearts of millions with her performances. The actress still rules the same way she did early on in her career in terms of her performances.

The 45-year-old actress ruled the cinema, especially in the 2000s and the 2010s. With many accolades, she also garnered a huge fanbase and recognition for her talent. Most of Rachel McAdam's movies have created a great impact showcasing her incredible talent.

If you are wondering which work of art by Rachel McAdams to watch, you have come to the right place. Check out the best 10 Rachel McAdams movies that will entertain you.

1. Mean Girls (2004)

This film will always take a top spot in McAdam's filmography as it has set a bar for the chick-flick genre of films. The film itself is very iconic in the pop culture. Many moments from the film are very significant and still remembered today.

Her character, Reginna is hated yet still receives love. The film garnered over USD 130 million dollars. It is directed by Tina Fey. Apart from McAdams, it stars iconic celebrities including Lindsey Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Poehler, Lacy Chabert, Jonathan Bennet, and Tina Fey herself.

2. About Time (2013)

About Time film will be a comfort watch due to its creative storytelling and the work portrayed on screen by the cast members. The film holds sci-fi elements that make the plot even more interesting. This engaging film is directed by Richard Curtis.

McAdams looked flawless in the movie. Her dialogue delivery and the emotions that her face shows, speak volumes about her talents. The film is a must-watch and will surely entertain you. It also stars Domnhall Gleeson, Bill Nighty, Lindsay Duncan, Lydia Wilson, and Richard Cordery.

3. The Notebook (2004)

This Nick Cassavetes venture is embedded in the greatest films of all time list. The film has helped her massively expand her career trajectory. The movie is still remembered even after it has been 20 years since it was released. Seems like 2004 was a big year for her as two iconic films, The Notebook and Mean Girls released back to back.

The chemistry between the two leads, that is Rachel and Ryan Gosling is not to be missed. The pair also dated offscreen for a brief period. This film is the best to be watched on a gloomy day and for some viewers, it can help restore the idea of true love.

4. Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight deals with a very serious topic of exposing the dark activities that went on in the local church which includes minors. The 45-year-old successfully played her role named Sacha Pfeiffer. The film will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

The film’s other cast members including Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Liv Schreiber, and Stanley Tucchi have done an amazing job. The film won an Academy Award for Best Motion Picture. The film’s directorial credit goes to Tom McCarthy.

5. Southpaw (2015)

This movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua is one of the best films of Hollywood. The film has a very gripping screenplay. The actress's screen time is limited, but during her time on screen, McAdams stole the hearts of the audiences with her work.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s transformation for the role and his delivery of performance is impeccable. The film is emotionally charged and will make your movie-watching experience worth it. This film is a must-watch.

6. Game Night (2018)

Game Night is a testament that the actress is capable of taking on any type of role and will portray it flawlessly. The film comes under the comedy-action genre. It is filled with many twists and turns and will take you on a ride.

With 100 minutes of runtime, you won’t for a moment get bored. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, and Lamorne Morris.

7. Wedding Crashers (2005)

This is yet another comedy film that stars Rachel McAdams. The film is one of the funniest watches of all time as it is a classic early 2000s comedy. As per Collider, McAdams was considered as the new Julia Roberts in the early 21st century due to the onscreen charm she exuded.

The film holds an epic ensemble cast including Will Ferrel, Owen Wilson, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper, Jane Seymour, and Rebecca De Mornay. The film grossed over a whopping USD 288.5 million. The movie is directed by David Dobkin.

8. The Vow (2012)

The film is one of the most moving pieces of art that was released in 2012. The movie will take you on an emotional ride as it deals with the concept of true love. The film also stars Channing Tatum opposite McAdams, their chemistry is the best thing about the film.

The fact that makes the film more interesting is that it is based on the true story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter, per Screenrant. This Michael Sucsy directorial venture also stars, Jessica Lang, Jessica McNamee, Scott Speedman Tatiana Maslanya, and Sam Neil.

9. Doctor Strange (2016)

This Scott Derrickson directorial project titled Doctor Strange sits in Marvel’s best films of all time list. The film with a deep concept is explored beautifully. Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch goes through a character development process flawlessly.

But adding to all that, McAdams steals the spotlight even with the limited screen time. The actress was a small part of the film who made a huge impact. She later also appeared in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness film, released in 2022.

10. Red Eye (2005)

Red Eye is one of the most chilling movies that will surely give you an adrenaline rush. McAdams’s performance in this movie remains underrated as she delivered a performance that will be remembered for a long time after one watches the movie.

We also get to witness Cillian Murphy in a negative and cold role. The dialogue and multiple sequences are very well written and need more recognition than what it has already garnered. This Wes Craven directorial film also features Brian Cox, Jayma Mays, Max Casch, and Laura Johnson.

