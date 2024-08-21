Your Guide To Awards Season 2024-2025: Essential Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, And More; Check It Out
Several awards shows are set to take place over the next few months, including the BAFTA TV Awards, the newly announced Gotham TV Awards, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and the Primetime Emmys. Check out the list below.
Hollywood, along with the showbiz culture, is defined by tabloid gossip, fashion, movie critics, paparazzi, soul-soothing films, good looks and if you can guess the biggest and most validating one-- the Award shows!
With the successful wrap-up of the 2024 Oscars Awards which took place at the beginning of the year on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater where we saw several talented faces of Hollywood being honored and recognized with some wonderful awards, Hollywood’s focus now turns to Emmys.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, several TV awards shows are set to take place over the next few months, including the BAFTA TV Awards, the newly-announced Gotham TV Awards, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and, of course, the Primetime Emmys.
The Emmys were delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood. The original show was scheduled for September 2023 but was moved four months later so that actors and writers could participate in the celebration.
Let's take a look at the new date for the Emmys alongside key dates for 2025’s Academy Awards and Golden Globes. (All times listed are in Pacific Time. PT)
1. AUGUST 2024
- Monday, August 26 10 p.m.: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards final voting ends
- Wednesday, August 28 81st Venice International Film Festival begins Location: Venice, Italy
- Friday, August 30 51st Telluride Film Festival begins Location: Telluride, Colorado
2. SEPTEMBER 2024
- Monday, September 2 51st Telluride Film Festival ends
- Thursday, September 5 49th Toronto International Film Festival begins Location: Toronto
- Saturday, September 7 81st Venice International Film Festival ends 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Creative Arts Awards, Night One Location: Los Angeles
- Sunday, September 8 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Creative Arts Awards, Night Two Location: Los Angeles
- Wednesday, September 11 MTV VMAs Location: Long Island
- Sunday, September 15 49th Toronto International Film Festival ends 5 p.m. on ABC: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles
- Friday, September 20 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival begins Location: San Sebastián, Spain
- Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards Location: New York
- Friday, September 27 62nd New York Film Festival begins Location: New York
- Saturday, September 28 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival ends
3. OCTOBER 2024
- Sunday, October 6 CBS: American Music Awards 50th Anniversary special (The awards show shifted to May 2025.)
- Wednesday, October 9 68th BFI London Film Festival begins
- Sunday, October 13 62nd New York Film Festival ends
- Wednesday, October 16 60th Chicago International Film Festival begins Location: Chicago
- Thursday, October 17 25th Newport Beach Film Festival begins Location: Newport Beach, California
- Sunday, October 20 68th BFI London Film Festival ends
- Wednesday, October 23 38th AFI FEST begins Location: Los Angeles
- Thursday, October 24 25th Newport Beach Film Festival ends
- Thursday, October 31 31st Austin Film Festival ends
4. NOVEMBER 2024
- Saturday, November 2 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival ends
- Tuesday, November 5 U.S. Election Day
- Friday, November 8 67th Grammy Awards nominations announcement
- Wednesday, November 13 37th International Documentary Festival Amsterdam begins Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Sunday, November 17 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Governors Awards Location: Los Angeles
- Monday, November 18 82nd Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting begins
- Sunday, November 24 37th International Documentary Festival Amsterdam ends
- Monday, November 25 5 p.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting ends
- Tuesday, November 26 82nd Golden Globe Awards film nomination voting begins 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (sports, children's, and short form)
3. DECEMBER 2024
- Monday, December 2 34th Gotham Awards Location: New York
- Wednesday, December 4 5 p.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards film nominations voting ends 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announcement
- Monday, December 9 5 a.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement Location: Los Angeles, California 97th Oscars preliminary voting begins
- Tuesday, December 10 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations announcement (documentary motion pictures) 12th Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominations announcement
- Wednesday, December 11 2 p.m.: 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting ends (sports, children’s, and short form)
- Thursday, December 12 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (television series/specials and streamed or televised motion pictures)
- Friday, December 13 97th Oscars preliminary voting ends 82nd Golden Globe Awards final voting begins 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations announcement (sports, children’s, and short form) 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations announcement
- Tuesday, December 17 97th Oscars shortlists announcement
- Thursday, December 19 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (theatrical and animated motion pictures)
- Friday, December 27 29th Capri Hollywood International Film Festival begins Location: Capri, Italy
- Tuesday, December 31 97th Oscars eligibility period ends
4. JANUARY 2025
- Thursday, January 2 29th Capri Hollywood International Film Festival ends
- Friday, January 3 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Location: Palm Springs, California
- Sunday, January 5 TBD p.m. on CBS: 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles
- Tuesday, January 7 National Board of Review Awards Location: New York
- Wednesday, January 8 31st SAG Awards nominations announcement 9 a.m.: 97th Oscars nominations voting begins 90th New York Film Critics Circle Awards ceremony Location: New York
- Thursday, January 9 2 p.m.: 36th Producers Guild Award nomination voting ends (theatrical and animated motion pictures; television series and specials)
- Friday, January 10 36th Producers Guild Award nominations announcement (theatrical and animated motion pictures; television series and specials) 24th AFI Awards luncheon Location: Los Angeles
- Sunday, January 12 5 p.m.: 97th Oscars nominations voting ends
- Monday, January 13 The 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival ends
- Friday, January 17 5 a.m.: 97th Oscars nominations announcement Location: Beverly Hills
- Sunday, January 26 29th Satellite Awards ceremony
- Thursday, January 30 2 p.m.: 35th Producers Guild Awards voting ends (theatrical, animated, and documentary motion pictures; television series/specials)
5. FEBRUARY 2025
- Sunday, February 2 67th Grammy Awards Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
- Tuesday, February 4 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins Location: Santa Barbara, California
- Thursday, February 6 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles
- Saturday, February 8 77th annual Directors Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles 36th annual Producers Guild Awards Location: Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles
- Sunday, February 9 3:30 p.m. on Fox: Super Bowl LIX Location: New Orleans
- Monday, February 10 43rd Oscars Nominees Luncheon Location: Los Angeles
- Tuesday, February 11 9 a.m.: 97th Oscars final voting begins
- Wednesday, February 12 40th Artios Awards Location: Los Angeles, NY, London
- Saturday, February 15 12th Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards ceremony 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival ends
- Sunday, February 16 BAFTA Film Awards
- Tuesday, February 18 5 p.m.: 97th Oscars final voting ends Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards Location: Los Angeles
- Saturday, February 22 40th Independent Spirit Awards Location: Santa Monica
- Sunday, February 23 31st SAG Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles 15th Music Supervisors Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles
6. MARCH 2025
- Sunday, March 2 4 p.m. on ABC: 97th Oscars ceremony Location: Los Angeles
- Friday, March 7 31st SXSW Film & TV Festival begins Location: Austin, Texas
- Thursday, March 13 21st Boulder International Film Festival begins Location: Boulder, Colorado
- Saturday, March 15 31st SXSW Film & TV Festival ends
- Sunday, March 16 21st Boulder International Film Festival ends