Your Guide To Awards Season 2024-2025: Essential Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, And More; Check It Out

Hollywood, along with the showbiz culture, is defined by tabloid gossip, fashion, movie critics, paparazzi, soul-soothing films, good looks and if you can guess the biggest and most validating one-- the Award shows!

With the successful wrap-up of the 2024 Oscars Awards which took place at the beginning of the year on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater where we saw several talented faces of Hollywood being honored and recognized with some wonderful awards, Hollywood’s focus now turns to Emmys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several TV awards shows are set to take place over the next few months, including the BAFTA TV Awards, the newly-announced Gotham TV Awards, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and, of course, the Primetime Emmys.

The Emmys were delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood. The original show was scheduled for September 2023 but was moved four months later so that actors and writers could participate in the celebration.

Let's take a look at the new date for the Emmys alongside key dates for 2025’s Academy Awards and Golden Globes. (All times listed are in Pacific Time. PT)

1. AUGUST 2024

Monday, August 26 10 p.m.: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards final voting ends

Wednesday, August 28 81st Venice International Film Festival begins Location: Venice, Italy

Friday, August 30 51st Telluride Film Festival begins Location: Telluride, Colorado

2. SEPTEMBER 2024

Monday, September 2 51st Telluride Film Festival ends

Thursday, September 5 49th Toronto International Film Festival begins Location: Toronto

Saturday, September 7 81st Venice International Film Festival ends 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Creative Arts Awards, Night One Location: Los Angeles

Sunday, September 8 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Creative Arts Awards, Night Two Location: Los Angeles

Wednesday, September 11 MTV VMAs Location: Long Island

Sunday, September 15 49th Toronto International Film Festival ends 5 p.m. on ABC: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles

Friday, September 20 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival begins Location: San Sebastián, Spain

Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26 45th News & Documentary Emmy Awards Location: New York

Friday, September 27 62nd New York Film Festival begins Location: New York

Saturday, September 28 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival ends

3. OCTOBER 2024

Sunday, October 6 CBS: American Music Awards 50th Anniversary special (The awards show shifted to May 2025.)

Wednesday, October 9 68th BFI London Film Festival begins

Sunday, October 13 62nd New York Film Festival ends

Wednesday, October 16 60th Chicago International Film Festival begins Location: Chicago

Thursday, October 17 25th Newport Beach Film Festival begins Location: Newport Beach, California

Sunday, October 20 68th BFI London Film Festival ends

Wednesday, October 23 38th AFI FEST begins Location: Los Angeles

Thursday, October 24 25th Newport Beach Film Festival ends

Thursday, October 31 31st Austin Film Festival ends

4. NOVEMBER 2024

Saturday, November 2 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival ends

Tuesday, November 5 U.S. Election Day

Friday, November 8 67th Grammy Awards nominations announcement

Wednesday, November 13 37th International Documentary Festival Amsterdam begins Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sunday, November 17 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Governors Awards Location: Los Angeles

Monday, November 18 82nd Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting begins

Sunday, November 24 37th International Documentary Festival Amsterdam ends

Monday, November 25 5 p.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards television nominations voting ends

Tuesday, November 26 82nd Golden Globe Awards film nomination voting begins 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (sports, children's, and short form)

3. DECEMBER 2024

Monday, December 2 34th Gotham Awards Location: New York

Wednesday, December 4 5 p.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards film nominations voting ends 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announcement

Monday, December 9 5 a.m.: 82nd Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement Location: Los Angeles, California 97th Oscars preliminary voting begins

Tuesday, December 10 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations announcement (documentary motion pictures) 12th Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominations announcement

Wednesday, December 11 2 p.m.: 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting ends (sports, children’s, and short form)

Thursday, December 12 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (television series/specials and streamed or televised motion pictures)

Friday, December 13 97th Oscars preliminary voting ends 82nd Golden Globe Awards final voting begins 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations announcement (sports, children’s, and short form) 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations announcement

Tuesday, December 17 97th Oscars shortlists announcement

Thursday, December 19 36th Producers Guild Awards nominations voting begins (theatrical and animated motion pictures)

Friday, December 27 29th Capri Hollywood International Film Festival begins Location: Capri, Italy

Tuesday, December 31 97th Oscars eligibility period ends

4. JANUARY 2025

Thursday, January 2 29th Capri Hollywood International Film Festival ends

Friday, January 3 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Location: Palm Springs, California

Sunday, January 5 TBD p.m. on CBS: 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles

Tuesday, January 7 National Board of Review Awards Location: New York

Wednesday, January 8 31st SAG Awards nominations announcement 9 a.m.: 97th Oscars nominations voting begins 90th New York Film Critics Circle Awards ceremony Location: New York

Thursday, January 9 2 p.m.: 36th Producers Guild Award nomination voting ends (theatrical and animated motion pictures; television series and specials)

Friday, January 10 36th Producers Guild Award nominations announcement (theatrical and animated motion pictures; television series and specials) 24th AFI Awards luncheon Location: Los Angeles

Sunday, January 12 5 p.m.: 97th Oscars nominations voting ends

Monday, January 13 The 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival ends

Friday, January 17 5 a.m.: 97th Oscars nominations announcement Location: Beverly Hills

Sunday, January 26 29th Satellite Awards ceremony

Thursday, January 30 2 p.m.: 35th Producers Guild Awards voting ends (theatrical, animated, and documentary motion pictures; television series/specials)

5. FEBRUARY 2025

Sunday, February 2 67th Grammy Awards Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Tuesday, February 4 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins Location: Santa Barbara, California

Thursday, February 6 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles

Saturday, February 8 77th annual Directors Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles 36th annual Producers Guild Awards Location: Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

Sunday, February 9 3:30 p.m. on Fox: Super Bowl LIX Location: New Orleans

Monday, February 10 43rd Oscars Nominees Luncheon Location: Los Angeles

Tuesday, February 11 9 a.m.: 97th Oscars final voting begins

Wednesday, February 12 40th Artios Awards Location: Los Angeles, NY, London

Saturday, February 15 12th Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards ceremony 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival ends

Sunday, February 16 BAFTA Film Awards

Tuesday, February 18 5 p.m.: 97th Oscars final voting ends Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards Location: Los Angeles

Saturday, February 22 40th Independent Spirit Awards Location: Santa Monica

Sunday, February 23 31st SAG Awards ceremony Location: Los Angeles 15th Music Supervisors Guild Awards Location: Los Angeles

6. MARCH 2025