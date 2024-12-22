Ralph Fiennes Reveals His Experience Working In Maid In Manhattan Film; Says ‘I Felt A Little Bit At…’

Ralph Fiennes got candid while talking about being "lost" while portraying his character, a politician named Christopher Marshall, in the 2002 release Maid in Manhattan. The actor spoke about this during his recent interview.

While speaking with People magazine, Fiennes said he did not entirely grasp his role in the film above because he was not very aware of the political situation in America at the time.

The actor told the outlet, "It was rom-com writing. It was light." he continued, "(But) I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. (I wondered) 'Now, who is this Republican senator?' My antennae for things American — I think — got better since. But then I think I was kind sometimes a little bit lost."

In the project, Fiennes' character falls in love with Jennifer Lopez's character, Marisa Ventura, who poses as a hotel guest but is actually a maid in the same hotel.

During his conversation with the publication, The Menu actor also talked about his other co-star in the same film and late friend, Natasha Richardson. For the unversed, she died at the age of 45 after a ski accident in 2009, per People magazine.

The performer shared about being "friends" with Richardson and that her family and friends were devastated a lot because she passed away tragically at a young age. The actor talked about having many joyful memories of spending time with her and her husband, Liam Neeson. He shared that she was a "wonderful, kind, open, generous host, wonderful actress, and I really valued her friendship."

The fans of Maid in Manhattan appreciated Richardson's performances, as well as those of other artists. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film featured Tyler Posey, Stanley Tucci, Marissa Matrone, Bob Hoskins, Chris Eigeman, Priscilla Lopez, Amy Sedaris, and many others.

