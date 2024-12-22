Did Ryan Reynolds Block Justin Baldoni Months Before Blake Lively’s Lawsuit? Find Out Here

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Ryan Reynolds blocked his wife Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni on Instagram months before Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

According to Page Six, Baldoni texted his publicist in May, sharing concerns over Reynolds’ actions. The message reportedly stated, “Reynolds has blocked me and Wayfarer Studios on Instagram. We should have a plan for IF [Blake] does the same when [the] movie comes out.”

While Lively has not blocked Baldoni, as he still follows her on Instagram, she does not follow him back. Reynolds and Baldoni also do not follow each other on the platform.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of creating a toxic workplace environment during the production of It Ends With Us. The lawsuit includes disturbing allegations, such as Baldoni showing Lively nude videos and images, discussing his alleged porn addiction, and making inappropriate remarks about her weight and her late father.

The lawsuit also details instances where Baldoni allegedly improvised intimate scenes without prior consent. One incident claims Baldoni discreetly bit and sucked Lively’s lower lip during multiple takes, despite her discomfort.

Another allegation involves Baldoni asking invasive questions about Lively’s personal life, including her experiences with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit outlines several improvised changes Baldoni allegedly made to the film. It claims Baldoni added scenes involving nudity and intimate moments without Lively’s consent, including one where her character was to simulate an orgasm on-camera. When Lively objected, Baldoni reportedly defended the changes as being “through the female gaze.”

Advertisement

Another claim details an incident where Baldoni entered Lively’s trailer unannounced. Producer Jamey Heath is also accused of inappropriate conduct, including showing Lively a graphic childbirth video and pressuring her to simulate nudity during a scene.

Court documents reveal text exchanges suggesting Baldoni’s crisis management team discussed plans to tarnish Lively’s reputation. One message allegedly mentioned “social manipulation” designed to destroy Lively. Another exchange included a joking reference to burying Lively, though the team cautioned against documenting such strategies in writing.

As tensions escalated, Baldoni reportedly suggested launching a targeted social media campaign to shift public focus to his advocacy for domestic violence awareness, a central theme of the film.

“What is the TikTok strategy?” Baldoni reportedly wrote. “I’d like you guys to start posting me ONLY talking about domestic violence and why this movie is so important.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Lawsuit Documents Reveal Taylor Swift's Friendship Was Also A Target