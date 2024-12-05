‘Really Absorbing’: Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira On Her Broadway Debut Experience With Zachary Quinto In The New Play Cult Of Love

Barbie Ferreira and Shailene Woodley are making their Broadway debut opposite Woodley’s former Snowden co-star Zachary Quinto in the new play Cult of Love. The play follows grown-up Dahl siblings who return to their childhood home for the Holiday season, but drama starts to ensue between the estranged family members.

"The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious,” said the official synopsis. “Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?”

Apart from Woodley and Quinto, the show also stars GLOW's Christopher Lowell, Younger's Molly Bernard, Star Wars: The Acolyte's Rebecca Henderson, and musician Christopher Sears. Speaking to People magazine, Ferreira revealed that veterans, including Quinto, guided the newbies.

"We have so many amazing actors in this cast who have done Broadway before, and I've been really absorbing so much from them about this process," she said. The actress admitted that being on Broadway is something she always dreamed of.

She did theater as a kid and would do her own little plays, write stuff, and more. "This year but it's really incredible to be able to do it at this capacity. A new skill set is being born out of it," she added.

The Broadway play by writer Leslye Headland and director Trip Cullman had its world premiere at IAMA in January 2018. The playwright is renowned for other works like The Acolyte, Russian Doll, and the play Bachelorette. The play had its New York premiere on November 20 at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater, with an official opening on December 12.