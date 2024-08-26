‘Really Big Hit’: Peter Dinklage Has High Hopes For His Upcoming Toxic Avenger Reboot

Peter Dinklage couldn’t stop raving about his upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot and is excited for more people to watch it. In an interview with ComicBook.com, the Game of Thrones alum admitted that he was eager to get the film out of the world because “it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin.”

Dinklage revealed that Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket, is incredible. “He’s one of my favorite people and favorite artists,” the actor said. “So hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun.”

The remake of the 1984 cult classic horror comedy follows Dinklage’s Winston Gooze, a janitor whose employer refuses to cover medical expenses to treat his terminal illness. But after robbing the company, he lands in a vat of toxic waste and becomes a mutant/monster. The incident leads to an epiphany, turning his aim to right society’s wrongs as a mutant hero, the toxic avenger.

The film received a whopping 92 percent critics and audience score after its premiere at the film festival in 2023. Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon are also part of the upcoming reboot. Meanwhile, Matt Bors and Fred Harper are working on a new comic book series, The Toxic Avenger, whose first five issues will be released on October 9.

As for Dinklage, he has many projects to look forward to, including the highly anticipated and star-studded musical fantasy Wicked, in which he plays Dr. Dillamond alongside Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. He was last seen in Paul Dektor’s comedy-drama American Dreamer as Dr. Phil Loder and, more recently, in the 2024 western thriller The Thicket as Reginald Jones.

